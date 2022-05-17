Paramount+ has announced today that the Yellowstone spinoff series 1932 has added Academy Award winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford to its cast. 1932 will open a new chapter in the Western universe created by Taylor Sheridan and follow a new generation of the Dutton family.

Created by Sheridan, Yellowstone follows the struggles of the Dutton family, led by the patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as they try to keep control over the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Set in the present time, Yellowstone is a unique kind of Western, one that is connected to the current world instead of just reaching out to the past. The continuous interest of viewers recently led Paramount+ to renew the original series for a fifth season and Sheridan to develop a prequel series, 1883, starring Sam Elliot, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw.

1883 series follows the first generation of the Duttons to march West and build their ranch. Now, 1932 is expected to explore a different era as the Duttons deal with a historic drought, the alcohol prohibition in the United States, and the Great Depression. While details about 1932 are being kept under wraps, the addition of two Hollywood legends to the series is a great sign the second spinoff is sparing no expense to become as memorable as the original series.

While Mirren does not have much experience with Westerns, the star is known for playing prominent figures in historical dramas. Mirren got an Oscar for Best Actress for her part as Queen Elizabeth II in Stephen Frears’ The Queen and an Emmy Award as Outstanding Lead Actress In a Miniseries or a Movie for HBO’s Elizabeth I. Mirren is also part of the Fast & Furious franchise and is set to appear on DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods as Hespera.

As for Ford, the Hollywood legend will forever be remembered as the original Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, the archeological adventurer Indiana Jones, and the android hunter Rick Deckard. Ford has been helping to define cinema for generations and will be seen next in Indiana Jones 5.

There’s no release date yet for 1932, but with such prominent cast members announced, it shouldn’t take long for us to learn more about the show. Season 5 of Yellowstone is currently in production, also with no clear release window. 1883 has also been renewed for a second season, but has not yet started production. So, a lot is going on Sheridan’s Wild West, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to watch it.

