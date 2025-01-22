It is hard to overstate just how significant “The Fonz” was in American popular culture, as Henry Winkler’s beloved performance on the sitcom Happy Days became so successful that it eclipsed nearly every other character on the series. An issue that many actors who attain fame thanks to a role in an acclaimed television show face is being typecast; Winkler tried to break into the film industry to prove that Fonzie was not the only character that he was capable of playing. Winkler gave a surprisingly earnest performance as a Vietnam War veteran in the underrated road trip dramedy Heroes, which also featured a standout role from Harrison Ford in his first film released after the success of Star Wars.

What Is ‘Heroes’ About?