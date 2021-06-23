Harrison Ford has suffered an injury while rehearsing a fight scene for Indiana Jones 5, as per a report from Deadline. There's no word quite yet on how badly the actor was hurt, but it's said to have affected his shoulder. Director James Mangold and his crew will continue production, working around Ford's absence and altering the shooting schedule to accommodate the leading man's recovery.

Disney has also provided a statement on the news: "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

The fifth installment in the long-running adventure franchise has only been filming for a few weeks, and it's a blow for Disney and Lucasfilm to hit a snag so soon. Set photos have already surfaced showing Ford decked out in his classic regalia as the iconic archaeologist, as well as videos showing a stunt double decked out in a creepy mask resembling the star's younger visage, which, coupled with further images showing the Star Wars legend decked out with a face full of motion capture dots and Nazi sightings, would indicate that we could be getting a de-aged Indy for flashbacks.

As harsh as it sounds, this is the sort of risk that's always being run when a 78-year-old headlines a big-budget action blockbuster, and it's not even the first time Ford has been injured reprising one of his two career-defining roles, after his leg was crushed in a hydraulic door on the Millennium Falcon set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but the actor has always kept himself in fine fettle, so hopefully he'll be cracking the whip sooner rather than later.

Indiana Jones 5 sees Mangold taking over from Steven Spielberg behind the camera, although the latter remains on board as producer alongside series veterans George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, and Frank Marshall, while the Logan director is also one of the credited writers alongside Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones are the other cast members to have been confirmed so far, but as of yet, their roles remain undisclosed, with Indiana Jones 5 penciled in to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

