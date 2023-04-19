Five films and forty-two years after its inception, Indiana Jones is ending this summer with its latest entry, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, directed by James Mangold. It's the first in the franchise to not be helmed by Steven Spielberg, and it has been definitively marked as the final film in the franchise. There will be no reboots (anytime soon, at least, anything could happen), no recasts, this is it. The final chapter of Indy's (Harrison Ford) saga that we've been waiting years for, and that's a good thing. In this era of never-ending franchises, it is rare to finally feel like something has concluded, bringing catharsis that we rarely see in a film franchise these days.

Film Franchises Need to End

Lately, franchises have been suffering one major thing: fatigue. Many would point to superhero fatigue due to the excess amount of Marvel content released in the last few years. It's a lot. Too many movies and too many tv shows all at once. Audiences only have so much time to watch. But it's not just superheroes. It's everything. From Star Wars to Game of Thrones, everything seems to be getting a handful of spinoffs. More than we have time to watch and keep up with. A major strength that seems to be forgotten in the last few years is how good a strong ending can be for a story. Not everything has to go on forever. Nothing should go on forever.

Not having an ending in sight can make a franchise seem aimless as new entries are being released. From Marvel struggling to find its footing in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, to the cinematic world of DC abandoning its original story arc and beginning a messy semi-reboot in hopes to get back on track with James Gunn at the helm. Lately, these franchises often bring to question: what is the point of all this? Knowing there will be a definitive end changes that. The success of past big franchises like Lord of the Rings, The Hunger Games, and (despite its creator) Harry Potter hinged on being able to land the ending. Of course, these were adaptations of very successful novels already. Indiana Jones doesn't have that luxury. But it still does have the ability to wrap everything up nicely. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull seemed a slight misstep in hindsight. The new entry can take the criticisms that one faced, and implement that to end this series. Dial of Destiny already boasts the biggest runtime of the franchise, there is time to do it, but it has to be done right. A good ending can elevate the franchise even more than it already is, and more than simply another good entry going nowhere.

'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' Marks the End of an Icon

For years the rumors of a new movie after Kingdom of the Crystal Skull eventually brought on the conversation of Indiana Jones being recast. Harrison Ford is getting older (he will be 81 at the time of this upcoming film's release) and there won't be much more time when he will be able to do action-heavy blockbusters like this. Names were thrown around for who could step into the role via recast. Namely, Bradley Cooper, and especially Chris Pratt who was coming off his very similar-looking character in the Jurassic World series. All of these never came to fruition, and that is good. Chris Pratt even made a statement that he wouldn't be doing it, mentioning a very famous quote from Ford where he said "When I die, Indiana Jones dies." So no, it does not look like we will be getting anyone to take on the franchise from here.

Harrison Ford should be the only actor to portray Indiana Jones, at least in the feature films as an adult. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade featured River Phoenix as a young Indy, and a television series starring Sean Patrick Flanery as a young Indiana as well. Traditionally, it is easier to go back to young versions of the character, there is less to worry about. And perhaps it would have been easier to recast if Ford hadn't continued playing Indiana after The Last Crusade, but he did, and now there is no room for anyone else. Ford has aged alongside the character, and while there are a handful of unmade Indiana Jones films that others could potentially recast Indy in, they were unmade for a reason, and they should stay that way. The franchise doesn't need to go back, there will be no real Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford to play him.

There Should Be No More Indy, Ever

Indiana Jones is ending, hopefully on a high note, but ending all the same. It should. There's honestly nowhere else for this franchise to go after this one, it would simply be retreading the past. No matter how good it is, anything will get stale after a while. Spielberg already wanted a difference for the sequel Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, so Indy wouldn't have to go up against Nazis again (which with the addition of the new film, will be a grand total of three times!). Following the mixed reviews of the previous entry, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, it's clear that Indiana Jones is not just an automatic win, people have to like the direction, and Crystal Skull might have gone too big.

Beyond this, there is just no Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford. He is Indy. No one will ever be able to replicate the care, charisma, and charm that he puts into the character. Without Ford, it's hard to imagine Indiana Jones becoming such a beloved character. When Harrison is done, so is Indy, as he put it. It should stay that way, some things need to end. That doesn't exactly mean the franchise is over, either. Though rumors have been dispelled that Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character will not be passed the baton, other angles that can be explored. Past characters is a good place to start. One name, in particular, is Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan who played Short Round, if he would ever want to return to adventures of his own. We do know that an Indiana Jones show is in development at Disney+, perhaps it will cover one of these angles. Otherwise, Indiana Jones as we know it is done. The upcoming entry sets up Indiana's final adventure and fight against the Nazis, and will hopefully provide a fitting end to the franchise.