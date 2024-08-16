The Big Picture Harrison Ford performed many stunts in the Indiana Jones films, including being dragged behind a truck.

Ford suffered multiple injuries while portraying Indiana Jones, requiring surgery and scheduling.

Despite suffering injuries, Ford has regularly insisted on doing his own stunts to emphasize the importance of authenticity for audiences.

Harrison Ford deservedly ranks among the most iconic action stars in cinematic history, thanks in no small part to his five big screen appearances as a globetrotting archaeologist and adventurer in the Indiana Jones films. Since its debut in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark, the hit franchise has greatly benefited from Ford's willingness to put himself in physical danger for the sake of genuine thrills. So committed was Ford to performing daredevil antics that he swiftly earned a reputation for often being a little too eager to get in on the action, made evident by longtime stunt double Vic Armstrong once saying the actor "wanted to do all his stunts." At the same time, however, Ford's historically tenacious approach to stunts hasn't been consequence-free, leading to multiple injuries throughout his prolific career.

Harrison Ford Performed Many Stunts in the Indiana Jones Movies

One of the most memorable moments of any Indiana Jones film occurs in the opening minutes of Raiders of the Lost Ark, when Indy is chased through a cave by a giant boulder. While it was a prop, the boulder was made with fiberglass, wood, and plaster, and was heavy enough to pose a danger to anyone in its path. According to director Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford performed the stunt ten times and managed to escape unscathed. "He was lucky," Spielberg said, "and I was an idiot for letting him try it."

Ford's physical prowess surfaced time and time again throughout production. From snapping his character's signature bullwhip to horseback riding to choreographed fistfights, Ford's physical prowess surfaced time and time again throughout production, contributing to the film's intense action sequences as often as possible. "The stunts were the key part of the thing, getting as far into them as I could," Ford said in the previously cited Empire article. For the film's thrilling chase sequence, he arguably pushed things furthest when he was dragged behind a truck, bruising ribs in the process but delivering the goods for audiences.

Ford was roughed up again while filming a sequence involving a Flying Wing airplane, when one of the aircraft's wheels rolled onto his knee and tore his ACL. "That was our closest call on the picture," Spielberg revealed, theorizing that the blistering desert heat softened the rubber wheel and allowed for some give on the actor's knee. Though he managed to get through production largely unscathed, Ford's good fortune would be put to the test in his subsequent outings as Indiana Jones.

Harrison Ford Has Suffered Multiple Injuries Playing Indiana Jones

While filming Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Harrison Ford suffered what may be the worst injury of his decades-long career. "My back was injured by riding elephants," he told Empire. "It was a spinal injury and that was difficult, obviously." According to The New York Times, Ford had to return to the United States for surgery, requiring six weeks of recovery and forcing Steven Spielberg to shoot scenes with the actor's stunt double, Vic Armstrong. "We shot for something like five weeks," said Armstrong. "I even did dialogue with the camera over my shoulder so they could see the facial muscles moving."

Nearly four decades later, as the actor was approaching 80, Ford had to similarly vacate the set of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," a Disney spokesperson revealed. As was the case with Temple of Doom, director James Mangold revised the film's production schedule to accommodate the actor's recovery. Despite suffering an injury, Ford's insistence on performing physical feats couldn't be suppressed. On one occasion, he scolded a handful of crew members as they tried to assist him with dismounting a horse. "And I said, 'Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!"

Having played one of cinema's most beloved adventurers for decades, it's safe to say Harrison Ford has receipts to prove his bona fides. Fortunately for audiences, the superstar's regular willingness to put himself in harm's way for mass entertainment has paid off in droves, and there appears to be no sense of regret on Ford's part. "That's the whole point of being an actor," he acknowledged, "to try and make it look like you are taking risks."

