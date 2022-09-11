Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom has always been a divisive entry in the franchise. It's not quite as maligned as Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but it's also not nearly as beloved as Raiders of the Lost Ark or The Last Crusade. Though most seem to agree that the first Indiana Jones sequel has several elements that shine, and no element shines brighter than Key Huy Quan's Short Round. At this year's D23 Expo, Quan and his beloved costar Harrison Ford, finally reunited.

Posted on Lucasfilm's official Instagram page as well as Quan's own personal account, the two photos feature Ford and Quan backstage at the D23 Showcase. In the heartwarming picture below, Quan seems to be hugging his old friend as tight as he possibly can be, with the affectionate caption "I love you, Indy. Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years."

Even though he may be best known as Indiana's kid sidekick from the film, Quan has experienced a massive career resurgence with the acclaimed Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, where he once again got mainstream attention after a nearly 20-year acting hiatus. Quan had a surprisingly big presence at the D23 Expo, with the announcement that he had been cast in the second season of Loki and also starring in the anticipated Disney+ series American Born Chinese. Harrison Ford also just happened to be at the panel just a few minutes before when he brought down the house with an exclusive trailer for Indiana Jones 5, with the iconic actor even getting teary and emotional after the trailer was revealed.

Image via Ke Huy Quan

With Indiana Jones's long-time friend Sallah (Jonathan Rhys Davis) officially making a return in the next Indiana Jones film, here's hoping we'll also get to see an adult Short Round make a surprise cameo as well!

Indiana Jones 5 swings its way into theaters on June 30th, 2023.

