It is fair to say that, by the Marvel Cinematic Universe's standards, their latest theatrical venture, Captain America: Brave New World, has struggled at the box office. After a strong opening weekend in which the movie made over $87 million from nationwide theaters alone, the stark drop-off in ticket sales ever since saw Brave New World's earnings drop 68% during its second weekend in theaters, the third worst of its kind in the MCU's history, ahead of Ant-Man 3's 69% drop, and The Marvels' 78% drop. Still, with the movie dominating the February box office, some accolades are likely to be achieved, with the next coming in the form of a step forward in the box office success of Brave New Worlds' Harrison Ford.

After already rising above Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the list of highest-earning leading actors in domestic box office history, Ford is set to pass another Hollywood icon by the end of the coming weekend. In total revenue across their entire acting careers, Ford is just $11 million behind Captain Jack Sparrow himself, Johnny Depp, with the actors in 44th and 45th place respectively. Given Brave New World's current trajectory at the box office, with the previous Saturday alone seeing the film earn $12 million domestically, this coming weekend is likely to propel Ford beyond Depp, with Simon Pegg's $50 million gap the next target in sight.

In total, Brave New World has made $293 million worldwide thus far, split between a domestic haul of $145 million and $147 million in overseas markets. Although the highest earner at the 2025 box office to date, this figure after a second theatrical weekend is worrying for a franchise that so often passes the $1 billion mark. The chance to see Anthony Mackie make his debut in the lead role as Sam Wison/Captain America clearly isn't enticing audiences enough, with mixed reviews for Brave New World also impacting the movie's staying power.

'Captain America' Has Now Hit $2.5 Billion Globally