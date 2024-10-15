While the news that Harrison Ford was joining the MCU in place of the late William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross was undeniably exciting, it was almost more confusing than anything. This is the same man who begged Star Wars to kill Han Solo in The Force Awakens, and also the one who said he was never playing Indiana Jones again. Ford had recently settled into less physically demanding roles such as Paul in Shrinking, where he was nominated for several awards for his performance. However, the Star Wars and Indiana Jones veteran has finally pulled back the curtain and revealed why he joined the MCU. During a recent interview with GQ to promote Shrinking Season 2, Ford spoke about what drove him to join the biggest movie franchise in history:

"I mean, this is the Marvel universe and I'm just there on a weekend pass. I'm a sailor new to this town. I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the '80s and '90s. I don't have anything general to say about it. It's the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on. We're silly if we sit around regretting the change and don't participate. I'm participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that."

This is certainly a refreshing mindset, especially from someone like Ford, who has brought more than his fair share of joy to audiences for more than 40 years. Marvel movies have become more divisive in the post-Endgame era of storytelling as the universe has expanded into other mediums, but the recent box office success of Deadpool & Wolverine and the streaming success of Agatha All Along prove that the brand still has pull with audiences. While many would deem the universe "dead," Marvel isn't going anywhere, and with actors like Ford willing to join the fold in the latter stage of their careers, the MCU could very well pull in a new generation of fans. Ford is confirmed to star alongside Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth Captain America solo movie due in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Will Harrison Ford Be in Other MCU Projects?

There has been no official word on whether Harrison Ford will appear as Thunderbolt Ross in more projects beyond Captain America: Brave New World, but many fans have speculated about a potential appearance in Thunderbolts*, the MCU film slated for release on May 2, 2025. Thunderbolts* follows Captain America: Brave New World on the release schedule, and Ford's character is the title of the film, but it does seem that Marvel has built up Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val as the leader of the band of anti-heroes. Marvel has been coy about what the asterisk means in Thunderbolts*, so it's impossible to rule out the studio keeping Ford's appearance in the film a big secret.

Harrison Ford is only confirmed to appear in Captain America: Brave New World. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the trailer for Ford's MCU debut above.