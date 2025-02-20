Harrison Ford has built a legendary career as one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood. In his glorious, diverse filmography, Ford has consistently delivered memorable performances that have stood the test of time, from action heroes to character roles. Over the decades, Ford has embodied some of cinema’s most beloved characters, contributing to franchises and standalone films that have left an indelible mark on pop culture. He has branched out to streaming series with the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 and the acclaimed Shrinking as well as joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Brave New World.

Here, we take a look at some of Harrison Ford's essential movies—films that not only showcase his range as an actor but also highlight the lasting impact of his performances on the audiences. Whether he’s wielding a whip, piloting the Millennium Falcon, or uncovering a conspiracy, Ford’s presence elevates every project he’s involved in. These movies capture the essence of his storied career, demonstrating why he is one of Hollywood's most reliable actors with an exceptional, enduring legacy.

10 '42' (2013)

Directed by Brian Helgeland

42 tells the inspiring story of Jackie Robinson, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, the first Black athlete to play in the modern era of Major League Baseball. Harrison Ford stars as Branch Rickey, the Brooklyn Dodgers executive who made the groundbreaking decision to sign Robinson to the team in 1947 and stood by him through the challenges. The film saw Robinson facing hostility, racism, and pressure while proving himself as a great player who paved the way for future generations.

The film was memorable for Boseman's breakout performance, who delivered a committed performance as Robinson down to his mannerisms. With a commanding and heartfelt character that captures the character's determination to challenge systemic racism and his unwavering support of Robinson, Ford’s presence is a worthy pairing for Boseman. It was a departure from Ford's usual roles, showing his versatility. Directed by Brian Helgeland, who wrote L.A. Confidential and Mystic River, the film was a respectful biopic of a sports legend, uplifted by great performances from Boseman and Ford.