With a career spanning across six decades, Harrison Ford is one of the biggest movie stars of all time. He started his career by playing some of the most iconic characters to ever grace the silver screen like Han Solo in the Star Wars saga and Indiana Jones in the eponymous series. But aside from major franchises, Ford has also managed to score hits in non-franchise films as a leading man.

Everybody has their favorite Ford films to watch over and over again. From Raiders of the Lost Ark to Air Force One, many are now considered to be modern classics thanks to Ford’s talent, wit, and charm. But which ones can you say are the most enjoyable? These are Harrison Ford's most rewatchable movies, cinematic triumphs that audiences can watch over and over without ever getting tired.

10 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Blade Runner is one of the most influential sci-fi films ever made, directed by Ridley Scott and adapted from the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Phillip K. Dick. Ford stars as Rick Deckard, a cop in a “futuristic” 2019 Los Angeles tasked with hunting down synthetic humans known as replicants. While it was initially criticized for its slow pace, Blade Runner is now well-respected for its strong themes, neo-noir style, and elaborate production design.

Much of the film's legacy deals with the ambiguity surrounding whether Ford’s Deckard is also a replicant. It’s one of the most debated theories in fan circles, with in-universe evidence to support both sides of the argument, and much of it comes from Ford’s nuanced but brilliant performance. No matter what the case may be, Ford as the reluctant protagonist—and his return in the 2017 sequel—is one of the many reasons why Blade Runner remains popular.

9 'Witness' (1985)

Directed by Peter Weir

In all of his filmography, Witness is the only one where Ford was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor. The 1985 crime thriller by director Peter Weir is centered around Ford's Detective John Book, who’s tasked with protecting an Amish woman (Kelly McGillis) and her son (Lukas Haas) after the latter witnesses a murder at a Pennsylvania train station. From there, Book becomes more involved with the Amish community and even falls in love.

Upon its release, controversy surrounded Witness over its portrayal of the Amish community, citing inaccuracies about certain behaviors and customs. Still, the film was both a critical and box office hit, and Ford as Detective Book is one of the most memorable performances of his career. With a display of sensitivity and vulnerability when protecting his newfound loved ones, it makes an even bigger case for why Ford should have gotten that Oscar.

8 'Working Girl' (1988)

Directed by Mike Nichols

Working Girl was the first of two collaborations between Ford and the late director Mike Nichols. It tells the story of a Staten Island secretary named Tess (Melanie Griffith) who exacts revenge against her idea-stealing boss, Katherine (Sigourney Weaver), by taking over her position after a ski accident. From there, Tess launches a deal with a prospective client named Jack (Ford), whom she also falls for.

The romantic comedy-drama is best known for the Oscar-nominated performances by Griffith, Weaver, and Joan Cusack and the opening sequence with the Staten Island Ferry commute as Carly Simon-s Oscar-winning song “Let the River Run” plays. However, Ford’s performance is another solidifying reason why Working Girl is such a timeless hit. And, even though he does not appear until 35 minutes into the film, Ford brings plenty of charm when wooing Griffith, making for an engaging team-up when climbing the corporate ladder.

7 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Directed by Richard Marquand

What else is there to say about the original Star Wars trilogy that hasn’t already been said by everyone else? In the exciting conclusion to the epic space opera trilogy created by George Lucas, Return of the Jedi saw Ford returning to play the iconic smuggler Han Solo.

Whether or not fans agree with the decision to bring Han Solo back, his presence in Return of the Jedi—which was directed by the late Richard Marquand—was worth it. Ford’s performance as Solo is filled with that familiar snark and confidence when helping Luke (Mark Hamill), Leia (Carrie Fisher), and their friends bring down the Empire once and for all. No matter the objections, Ford still brought his A-game as Solo remained a strong ally to the Rebellion.

6 'Air Force One' (1997)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

If Harrison Ford tells you to get off his plane, either the Millennium Falcon or Air Force One, you had better get off. Before playing President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in next year’s Captain America: Brave New World, Ford first took on the role of an American president in 1997's Air Force One. The action thriller is centered around the titular presidential aircraft being hijacked by Russian radicals, with President James Marshall, his family, and staff on board.

Under the direction of the late Wolfgang Petersen, Air Force One proves to be a thrilling and memorable staple of ‘90s action films, thanks in large part to Ford’s performance. Accepting a U.S. president becoming an action hero takes a lot, but Ford’s charisma makes it work. Ford also delivers one of the most satisfyingly badass quotes ever when the President tells the main villain, “Get off my plane!”

5 'Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

When it comes to sequels, The Empire Strikes Back is often considered to be the gold standard. The second chapter of the original Star Wars trilogy not only sees the return of our favorite Rebels but raises the stakes when facing the evil Empire. The film takes the characters into particularly dark places; Luke Skywalker (Hamill) goes on a solo journey to learn more about the Force, and the relationship between Han Solo (Ford) and Leia Organa (Fisher) is strongly tested.

The late director Irvin Kershner worked hard to ensure that not only Empire would be strong in action but also character development, making the relationship between Han and Leia a particularly heavy emotional crux. It all leads up to what could have been Han’s last moments in a Star Wars film: the famous scene where he is about to be carbon-frozen, where Leia tells him, “I love you,” and Han Solo replies, “I know." It’s one of the most famously improvised moments in cinema history that demonstrated how much Ford understood his character. That line is something Han Solo would say, and Ford would not let audiences forget it.

4 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Inspired by B movie serials of the ‘30s and ‘40s, George Lucas created a heroic character called Indiana Jones and prepared to make Raiders of the Lost Ark with his friend Steven Spielberg directing it. But when it came to casting, Ford was not supposed to play the bullwhip-wielding archaeologist; Tom Selleck was originally cast until his commitment to the TV series Magnum P.I. forced him to drop out, and the rest is history. Indiana Jones remains one of the most iconic heroes in cinema, turning Ford into an even bigger star than he already was.

As Blade Runner has been for the sci-fi genre, Raiders of the Lost Ark remains highly influential for action/adventure films. Ford has been singled out for his performance; he plays Indy as intelligent but gruff, and funny but not taking himself too seriously. Ford brought the kind of charisma on screen that had not been seen much in film at that time. Also, punching Nazis is a major plus.

3 'The Fugitive' (1993)

Directed by Andrew Davis

The Fugitive is a modern classic adapted from the classic television series of the same name, which was inspired by both the real-life Sam Shepard case and Les Misérables. Directed by Andrew Davis, The Fugitive sees Ford play Dr. Richard Kimble, a man wrongfully accused of murdering his wife. He escapes from the law in an effort to both clear his name and find his wife’s real killer, all while being pursued by Deputy Samuel Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones in an Oscar-winning role).

Ford has a lot to work with here in his performance as Dr. Kimble; not only has he been unjustly accused and facing the death penalty, but he is also mourning the loss of his wife. He’s not a rugged hero like Han Solo or Indiana Jones; here, he’s an everyman who just wants to prove his innocence and get justice, but everything is working against him. Through the frantic chases, you root for Ford all the way through; it’s easily one of his best performances.

2 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

The world fell in love with Harrison Ford when the first Star Wars film hit theaters in 1977. Nobody, not even the cast and crew, expected it to even reach the levels of success it achieved, but writer/director George Lucas had a vision, and he made going to the movies fun again. Lucas made heroes like Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia relatable and scoundrels like Han Solo lovable.

Han was the perfect foil to Luke’s idealistic and naive personality; he was a rugged, sardonic maverick who wasn’t afraid of a fight. Since Star Wars took more influence from Westerns than sci-fi, Ford played Han like a cowboy, and it fit the character flawlessly. Underneath everything, Han still had a heart of gold and proved himself a worthy ally when aiding Luke and the Rebellion in blowing up the Death Star. There’s nothing else to say here except…Han shot first.

1 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Hot take: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is a major upgrade from Raiders of the Lost Ark. Sure, Steven Spielberg returns to direct, and the plot still involves Indy searching for an ancient religious artifact before the Nazis can get their hands on it. But it also features the late Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr. and offers a satisfying conclusion to the series, which the next two sequels ruined. It also has, easily, the most enjoyable Ford performance ever put on film.

Everything people love about Harrison Ford is right here: his gruff nature, his dry sense of humor, his physicality as a fighter, and, most importantly, his charisma. He uses all of these traits throughout the film to make Indy more engaging as a protagonist when it comes to finding the Holy Grail and, most importantly, finding his father and improving his relationship with him. Because underneath that rough exterior, Ford knew that it’s the heart of the character that matters most. That heart is what makes Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade the most rewatchable Harrison Ford film.