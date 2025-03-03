While it can be argued that Harrison Ford has been operating at the pinnacle of popularity for decades, he's certainly experiencing a fresh wave of mainstream attention thanks to his appearances in the latest Marvel movie, Captain America: Brave New World, and the wildly popular television series 1923. Thanks to Brave New World's commercial performance, Ford has cemented himself as one of the 10 highest-grossing leading actors in domestic box office history. He is also on the verge of breaking into the top 20 list globally.

Ford is currently ranked 22, having recently overtaken the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Josh Brolin, and Elizabeth Olsen. With $8.473 billion in cumulative box office earnings, he is about to overtake Karen Gillan. But Ford will likely stall at the 21st spot, considering the huge gap between him and the current number 20, Jeremy Renner, whose films have generated $8.8 billion worldwide. Incidentally, both Renner and Ford star in hit shows spearheaded by Taylor Sheridan; this has only contributed to increasing their star power.

An icon of American culture, Ford rose to fame in the 1970s thanks to his leading roles in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones films. They occupy all the top spots on his personal list of biggest hits. But a couple of his standalone movies — The Fugitive and Air Force One — have generated over $300 million worldwide as well. A handful of other titles have grossed over $200 million globally, while his biggest hit remains Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, which made over $2 billion worldwide a decade ago. Ford has retired as both Han Solo and Indiana Jones, as he enters the twilight of his career.

