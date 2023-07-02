It’s hard to think of a time when Harrison Ford wasn’t one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Although certain actors fade in popularity over the years, Ford’s stardom never seems to wane, due to the sheer amount of all-time classics that he appeared in during his golden years. In the wake of Star Wars: Episode VI A New Hope, every subsequent film Ford appeared in between the end of the 1970s and the beginning of the 1990s is now considered to be a classic, including Apocalypse Now, Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Blade Runner, Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Witness, The Mosquito Coast, Frantic, Working Girl, and Presumed Innocent. However, there was a time before that when Ford was just another working actor, and his work throughout the early 1970s represents a strange alternate future where he didn’t become a star.

Harrison Ford Does Comedy

Universal Pictures

It’s strange to juxtapose Ford’s role in Star Wars and its sequels with the sort of anti-establishment, yet mainstream roles he was taking on earlier in his filmography. Although the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises include some of the greatest films in motion picture history, they also led to a wave of commercialism and the rise of franchise filmmaking that became popular in the 1980s. The late 1960s and 1970s had been distinct in the fact that many of the most popular and financially successful films of each year were those that were addressing moral, political, and social ways, and responding to then current news stories about student protests, the administration of President Richard Nixon, and the Vietnam War. Even some of the comedy films that Ford appeared in at the time had more on their minds than just raunchy laughs.

Ford had a small part in Richard Rush’s 1970 comedy film Getting Straight, which was among the first films to focus on the importance of systematic change on college campuses in reaction to the diversification of the student bodies and the extreme reactions that the Vietnam War provoked in young people. While Rush is a notable filmmaker behind such classics as Color of Night and The Stunt Man, the film itself serves as a star vehicle for Elliot Gould, who plays the former student activist turned graduate student Harry Bailey. Ford’s role is a relatively brief one; he plays Jack, a romantic rival of Bailey’s who vies for the attention of his former girlfriend Jan (Candice Bergen), and represents a level of “civility” that differs from Bailey’s activist past. Jack is used as little more than a prop in between scenes of Jan and Bailey arguing, yet Ford was still able to bring a sense of personality to a deeply insecure and pathetic character.

Ford gave a much more outrageous turn in Jeremy Kagan’s 1977 film Heroes, which marked an intended “dramatic turn” in the career of Henry Winkler following his role on Happy Days. It’s ironic now in retrospect that Winkler is intended to be the serious lead and Ford is the comedic relief, but at the time, Ford was simply taking the roles that he could get upon his return to acting. Winkler stars as the amnesiac war veteran Jack Dunne, who breaks out of a mental facility in order to reunite with his fellow men from Vietnam, and enlists the help of the recently engaged woman Carol Bell (Sally Field). Ford is again used as little more than a prop, as his cannabis-smoking character Ken Boyd is perhaps the wackiest of Jack’s former allies. It’s perhaps the most eccentric role of Ford’s career, as he took on a deep southern drawl and got to lead a goofy NASCAR racing sequence that feels completely out of place in an otherwise dramatic film.

Harrison Ford Goes to War

Columbia Pictures

When Star Wars became a smash hit in 1977, Ford finally got the chance to start joining the sorts of action and adventure films that he would be most closely associated with for the rest of his career. However, there was no guarantee that The Empire Strikes Back would be successful, so Ford’s choice of somewhat unusual projects is all the more understandable. One of his first post-Star Wars roles was in Force 10 From Navarone, a sequel to the 1961 World War II classic, The Guns of Navarone. If the original film was a gritty war drama that examined the heroism of the men in combat, Force 10 From Navarone was a straight-up action thriller and star vehicle for Robert Shaw. The relationship between the two films isn’t dissimilar from Jarhead and the strange series of direct-to-VOD action sequels that it inspired.

Force 10 From Navarone isn’t a great film by any stretch of the imagination, but any fan of classic action films should enjoy getting to see Shaw and Ford chew the scenery alongside Carl Weathers, Barbara Bach, Franco Nero, and Richard Kiel. It hails from Guy Hamilton, director of James Bond classics like Goldfinger and Live and Let Die, and so the action sequences themselves are all top-notch. The dynamic between Ford and Shaw is an interesting one, as the Jaws star seems to be uncomfortable being upstaged by his new companion in what was likely intended to be a film he dominated.

Ford got his chance at award season folly with Peter Hyams’ World War II romantic drama Hanover Street, a film that today might be dismissed as the sort of “Oscar bait” that didn’t quite stick in anyone’s memory by the time that the awards were actually handed out. The film is essentially Hyams’ retelling of Casablanca, as it focuses on a love triangle between Ford’s American pilot Lieutenant David Halloran, the British nurse Margaret Sellinger (Lesley-Anne Down), and her husband Paul (Christopher Plummer). It’s sappy at times, but if you’re going to watch a World War II melodrama, it might as well feature two of the greatest actors of all-time.

Ford’s early work represents an intriguing moment within the history of cinema that would soon change radically, and largely because of him. His star power itself is an excuse to watch some underrated gems and learn about the amazing work that was done in the New Hollywood era.