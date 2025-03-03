Captain America: Brave New World may not have been the colossal success that Marvel was hoping it would be, especially after the first three Captain America movies were such big hits, but the film still has plenty of bright spots to celebrate. One of those is Harrison Ford, who makes his MCU debut as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, taking over the role from the late William Hurt, who sadly passed away in 2022. To honor Ford taking over the mantle and being the first one to bring Red Hulk to life in live-action, Hot Toys has released a new figure of his character in the film that bears an uncanny resemblance to the hulking figure who faces off with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in the third act.

Not only is this far from the first new figures that Hot Toys has collaborated with Marvel on this year, it isn’t even the first one from Captain America: Brave New World. In the weeks leading up to the premiere, Hot Toys released a new figure of Sam Wilson’s Captain America, who makes his feature debut in the film after taking over the mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Hot Toys has also been pulling from the ever-giving well of heroes that is Deadpool & Wolverine for new collectibles, with Wesley Snipes’ Blade being the latest to come away with a new figure. This came not long after Hot Toys also gave a new figure to his co-star and fellow resistance member, Laura (Dafne Keen), who returned to Marvel for the first time after making her debut in Logan (2017).

How Is ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Performing at the Box Office?

Captain America: Brave New World opened with $88 million at the box office over Valentine’s Day weekend, but things have quickly tapered off as it struggles to reach its break even point. At the time of writing, Brave New World has grossed $294 million at the global box office, with $147 million each coming from international and domestic markets. Produced on a reported budget of $180 million, Brave New World will still need to get closer to $400 million to break even, and earn even more to be considered a profitable movie for Marvel.

The new Captain America: Brave New World Red Hulk figure is now available for pre-order from Sideshow.com. Check out the first images of the collectible above and find tickets below for a showing of Brave New World near you.

