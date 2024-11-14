Marvel Studios was extremely busy this weekend at D23 and Brazil, unveiling new looks and teasers for several upcoming projects. One of those projects is Captain America: Brave New World, the next MCU film due in theaters on February 14, which received an official new trailer this weekend. The new trailer provided the best look yet at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk, transforming on the White House lawn while horrified bystanders watch on. Iron Studios capitalized on the hype by revealing a new Red Hulk mini-figure, based loosely on Ford’s appearance in the film while also coming in at a much smaller size, allowing for it to retail for a more cost-effective price of $44.99. The Iron Studios Red Hulk figure is also available for pre-order and is set to launch early next year.

This is far from the first time Iron Studios has teamed up with Marvel, as the studio just recently unveiled a new Jean Grey figure showing the X-Men hero merged with the White Phoenix. This also came not long after Iron Studios dropped a new Kraven the Hunter collectible, more based on the character’s appearance in Marvel comics but still lined up well with the release of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter later this year. Back at the end of September, Iron Studios also showed off two new Marvel figures, one of Daredevil as a gift for fans of street-level stories, and another of Thor to please fans who prefer to go more cosmic. Iron Studios also teamed up with Star Wars for new figures of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano from the hit Disney+ series, Ahsoka.

What Else Is Coming for Marvel Studios in 2025?

Shortly after Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters, Daredevil: Born Again will arrive on Disney+ on March 4. Right at the tail end of Born Again will come Thunderbolts*, Marvel’s first true team-up film featuring heroes from multiple properties, which is confirmed to premiere on May 2. The Fantastic Four: First Steps starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby as Reed Richards and Sue Storm will also arrive in theaters on July 25, with other projects like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man coming on January 25, IronHeart coming on June 24, 2025, Eyes of Wakanda dropping on August 6, and more.

The Red Hulk Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order on IronStudios.com. Check out the first look at the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on Captain America: Brave New World.