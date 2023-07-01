Harrison Ford doesn’t have a whole lot to be embarrassed about. In addition to being the most beloved movie star in the world for nearly five decades, Ford has amassed critical acclaim for his performances both in and outside the beloved franchises that he’s been involved with. Ford has a relatively low number of misses; while Paranoia and Hollywood Homicide represent some of the lower points of his career, no actor has a spotless track record. Ford’s resume is much more solid than many of his contemporaries (as he’s yet to tread into the direct-to-VOD films that Robert De Niro and Al Pacino so often star in), but there’s one performance from early on in his career that Ford is truly humiliated by.

RELATED: 7 Star Wars Hidden Gems From the 'Holiday Special' to 'Robot Chicken'

What Is 'The Star Wars Holiday Special'?

Image via Lucasfilm

Shortly after the release of the original Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope in 1977, George Lucas was cajoled into allowing ABC to create a two-hour “holiday special” sketch variety show that featured appearances by characters from the Star Wars franchise. This meant that Star Wars actors like Ford, Peter Mayhew, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill appeared in sketches alongside 1970s television and music stars like Beatrice Arthur, Art Carney, Diahann Carroll, Jefferson Starship, and Harvey Korman, among others. A narrative about Han trying to get Chewbacca back to his homeworld of Kashyyyk to celebrate the Wookiee holiday “Life Day” serves as an excuse to tie in various comedy sketches that would have been featured in 1970s holiday specials at the time. Despite being headlined on the poster, Ford only appears in a few perfunctory scenes that tie the sketches together.

The Star Wars Holiday Special received almost no supervision from Lucas or anyone involved with the original film. While it’s sometimes compared to the made-for-television films Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, the two Warwick Davis-led spin-offs were overseen by creatives involved with Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. While Ford is now regarded as one of the biggest stars of all time, he didn’t have quite the same reputation in 1978; in fact, he was coming off of the critical disappointment of films like Hanover Street and Force 10 From Navarone. Reprising his role from the highest-grossing film of all time for a quick television appearance was likely a quick payday for Ford.

To say that Ford seems unenthused about the role would be an understatement. Ford has notoriously stated his preference for the character of Indiana Jones over Han Solo, but acting alongside a child actor dressed as Chewbacca’s son “Lumpy” goes beyond just disrespecting his Star Wars character. Ford is acting to play things completely straight, and it feels like he desperately wants to leave the set as soon as he can. You can practically hear his soul die as he utters the phrase “You guys are like family to me” to Chewbacca’s wife “Malla,” his grandfather “Itchy,” and Lumpy.

Why Does Harrison Hate 'The Star Wars Holiday Special'?

Image via Disney

While Ford gets stung with the reputation of being a notorious grouch, he’s shown a lot more passion for the character of Han Solo than most would imagine the famously reclusive actor to have. Ford even teared up when he was on stage at the 2015 Comic Con promoting the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and stated he was deeply moved by the respect that J.J. Abrams and the production team showed the legendary smuggler. That being said, Ford has also enjoyed poking fun at the franchise over the years, and the subject of The Star Wars Holiday Special inspired one of his funniest talk show appearances ever.

While promoting the upcoming release of the espionage thriller Firewall (a film he should actually be embarrassed by), Ford appeared on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, and The Star Wars Holiday Special was brought up. In another showcase of his surprising comedic genius, Ford appears to have no recollection of what The Holiday Special was or ever having filmed his role in it. While Conan and Ford have had fun lampooning his supposed temper of the years, things escalate quickly when the talk show host attempts to show a clip from the special. Ford tackles Conan in order to wrestle the tape away from him to prevent anyone from seeing it. After the pre-planned sketch ends, Conan provides a bit of context on the special itself and why it has been such a “Holy Grail” item for Star Wars fans.

Why Hasn't 'The Star Wars Holiday Special' Been Released by Lucasfilm?

One of the reasons that The Star Wars Holiday Special is such a sought-after item is that it has never been released in any official capacity by Lucasfilm. Lucas is quoted in the recent documentary, A Disturbance In the Force, as saying that if he “had the time and a hammer, I would smash every copy of the Holiday Special," and as a result, the two-hour broadcast has never been made available on VHS, DVD, Blu-Ray, or streaming services; Disney+ only recently released the short animated segment The Story Of The Faithful Wookiee, which featured the first onscreen appearance of Boba Fett before The Empire Strikes Back. Bootleg copies have been a commodity at Star Wars conventions for years, and although some Star Wars actors like Hamill have advocated for its release, Ford has remained relatively tight-lipped about his performance.

The Star Wars Holiday Special taught Lucas an important lesson about not licensing the characters from Star Wars without careful discretion; in many ways, the two-hour disaster is responsible for Lucasfilm’s notoriously selective process in creating Expanded Universe material and spin-off projects. Ford seemed to learn the same lesson; unlike other Star Wars actors, he never returned to appear as Solo in any video games, television shows, or parodies until the release of The Force Awakens in 2015. It’s a relatively forgivable error for that period in his career, but in all honesty, it’s much less embarrassing than his half-hearted cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.