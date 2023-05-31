The Devil's Own might not be one of Harrison Ford's most recognizable titles, but the 1997 action thriller was apparently a complicated production to make. During a recent interview with Esquire, the actor talked about how he and Brad Pitt couldn't find a version of the script that made them both feel comfortable with what they were doing, creating two different visions for the story even when cameras had started rolling. The final result couldn't even double its budget when the box office receipts came in, regardless on how filming went down. Here's what Ford had to say regarding the making of The Devil's Own:

Brad developed the script. Then they offered me the part. I saved my comments about the character and the construction of the thing—I admired Brad. First of all, I admire Brad. I think he’s a wonderful actor. He’s a really decent guy. But we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before but Brad had not. Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle. And that’s when I came up with the bad-shooting thing. I worked with a writer—but then all the sudden we’re shooting and we didn’t have a script that Brad and I agreed on. Each of us had different ideas about it. I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view—or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt. It was complicated. I like the movie very much. Very much.

In the 1997 film, Pitt plays Frankie McGuire, a man whose life is directly affected by Irish republican political movement when he was just a child. When he grows up, Frankie is an undercover agent working for a commander who needs to acquire missiles for the next step of his plan. Since he needs a play to stay, he is sent to the house of Sergeant Tom O'Meara, Ford's character in the story. The tension point of the situation is the fact that Tom doesn't know about Frankie's true identity, or the dangerous mission he is working on while living under his roof.

By that point in his career, Ford was done with playing his big franchise roles, at least for the moment. The Devil's Own came during the chapter of the actor's journey before nostalgia required him to reprise the roles that he made iconic decades ago, and he focused on working on action thrillers and gripping dramas. Nevertheless, the industry entered a new era, and Ford had to change his strategy to accommodate his career to what the studios were trying to do.

Indiana Jones and the 2008 Comeback

In 2008, Steven Spielberg decided it was time for a new adventure featuring Indiana Jones, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in theatres. With action sequences such as Indy using a refrigerator to protect himself from a nuclear blast, the sequel hinted at a passing of the torch between him and Shia LaBeouf's character, Mutt Williams. Nevertheless, this year's sequel proved that there can only be one Indiana Jones, as the titular hero doesn't allow age to slow him down. It's only a matter of weeks before audiences find out what's in store for Jones' future.

