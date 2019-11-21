Harrison Ford to Star in Adaptation of Docuseries ‘The Staircase’

0

Harrison Ford may be closing in on his first starring role on television since The Star Wars Holiday Special. According to Variety, the actor is reportedly attached to star in an adaptation of the docuseries The Staircase, which detailed the trial of Michael Peterson, a man accused of killing his wife in 2001. Peterson claims his wife died after falling down their staircase, but prosecutors argued that he actually murdered her with a fireplace tool and staged her body to make it look like an accident.

Ford is set to star, presumably as Peterson, and will also executive produce the series. Antônio Campos will serve as writer and co-executive producer. Campos is no stranger to dark true-life subject matter, having directed the 2016 drama Christine, about a local television news reporter who infamously comitted suicide live on the air. Annapurna Television, the studio behind the Coen Brothers’ Netflix film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, will produce the series.

The original docuseries by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade was released in 2004. The French filmmaker filmed additional update material in 2012 and 2013, and made three additional episodes for Netflix. The streaming platform ultimately released the entire documentary as a 13-episode series in 2018.

Obviously, nabbing Harrison Ford as the lead on a series is a big get. And Campos has had success with television, having served as a director and executive producer on the acclaimed USA Network anthology series The Sinner. But arguably the most important detail of all is that fans of the 1993 film The Fugitive know that Ford has experience forcefully insisting that he didn’t murder his wife.