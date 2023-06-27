Amid his third decade as a premiere movie star in Hollywood, Harrison Ford could seemingly do no wrong. With two bankable franchises in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, steady excellence in elevated auteur-driven thrillers such as Witness and Presumed Innocent, and a charming force in comedies such as Working Girl, the star offered something of irresistible value on his resume. In 1993, a familiar cat-and-mouse thriller adapted from a 1960s television series came along. It seemingly fit the mold of Ford's filmography, but wasn't necessarily anything worth writing home about. The Fugitive, it turned out, was one of the most expertly crafted Hollywood blockbusters in recent memory, a type of movie that Hollywood doesn't make anymore. Not only was this film a thrill ride, but it manipulated the actor's beloved stardom and screen persona with the aid of an unlikely co-star and counterweight.

The Battle Between Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones

Following the same premise as the original TV series of the same name, The Fugitive, directed by Andrew Davis, is about Dr. Richard Kimble (Ford), a surgeon wrongfully accused of murdering his wife, who is on the run from the law after the bus transporting him to prison is involved in a crash. He is chased by a resolute and shrewd U.S. Marshal, Sam Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones). The film's theatrical poster exclusively lends placement of name and appearance to Ford. Considering his consistent financial viability no matter what genre of film he was operating in, this is logical. Make no mistake, The Fugitive is a two-hander. Not only is he pitted against him in the film's plot, but Tommy Lee Jones is equally used to combat Ford as a major movie star.

Jones, whose recognition and appeal at a mainstream level skyrocketed after winning Best Supporting Actor for his work as Sam Gerard, was an unlikely figure to face off against the man behind Han Solo. Coming off of Under Siege and an Oscar-nominated turn in JFK, Jones was more suited to portray the heavy in an action-thriller. Despite being more of a gruff character actor, Jones was vaulted to leading man status as a result of his Oscar victory, being at the helm of the John Grisham adaptation, The Client, and the Men in Black series. His stern menace that complemented his portrayals of antagonists was inversed on its head to make him lovable and endearing.

Similar to how Men in Black capitalizes on the odd-couple dynamic of he and Will Smith, Jones and Ford counter each other in a manner smarter and more nuanced than anyone expected from a blockbuster thriller. The two undergo a body swap in the context of the film. Even though Gerard is upholding the law, by the nature of storytelling, he is the villain, not just because Kimble is understood to be innocent from the start, but because he is chasing the persecution of Harrison Ford's character. On the flip side, it is Jones (not the superstar Ford) who experiences the shine of the charismatic hero. Gerard is equipped with the movie star gaze, the rhythmic one-liners, and the excellence at an occupation. This phenomenon is fully realized with the delivery of the famous line by Gerard, "I don't care!" in response to Kimble's insistence that he is not responsible for his wife's slaying.

Tommy Lee Jones Mirrors Harrison Ford's Stardom in 'The Fugitive'

Image via Warner Bros.

While certainly an uncommon occurrence from the Academy to honor a performance from a genre picture, Jones' Oscar was earned on the backs of the tight-rope walk the actor perfected in his performance in The Fugitive. Its appeals to traditional mainstream action entertainment aside, the film is favorable to a grounded approach, thanks to the guise of Andrew Davis' direction fixated on trauma and personal redemption. The film's duality forces Jones to convincingly capture the persona of a charismatic law enforcement officer, while still maintaining the grunt-work mentality specialized by his acting style. Jones conveys incredible stillness in his performance. Gerard views this as just a job, but viewers could watch him follow leads and investigate the whereabouts of fugitives as a series.

This description could reasonably describe the likeness of Harrison Ford that audiences have grown to adore over the last six decades: someone who is slick and suave, but a relatable, everyday person. No matter if he is starring in Blade Runner or Air Force One, Ford is a natural movie star. Even when he is starring the in the biggest and most anticipated blockbusters of the year, Ford's characters carry themselves as they would rather be anywhere else.

The Deconstruction of Harrison Ford's Image in 'The Fugitive'

Image via Warner Bros

In The Fugitive, these attributes are carefully stripped-down, similar to Ford's performance in What Lies Beneath. Instead of being the aggressor and/or the arbiter of justice, Kimble is forced to run. Ford's iconography is actively recalibrated in the film. His unfortunate, Hitchcockian circumstance of being wrongfully accused causes him to express concern and angst throughout. From the get-go, when suspicion over his wife's death is aimed at him, he appears to be helpless, often presenting himself as cold and distant. His prominent facial hair, an uncanny look for Ford at the time, only furthers this beaten-down sensation. To evade civilian or police identification, Kimble alters his appearance by shaving his beard and dying and slicking back his hair. In all likelihood, this is not attached to any purposeful metatextual readings, but calling for your major movie star to hide in plain sight is noteworthy.

Having analyzed the reversed dynamic of Ford's man on the run from Jones in The Fugitive, the former is the one who ultimately prevails. By the time Gerard is in arms-reach of placing Kimble into custody, the doctor is vindicated, as the true perpetrators of the crime are arrested. Throughout the film, Kimble is always one step ahead of the U.S. Marshal. When Gerard, through sheer wit and ingenuity, seemingly has him in the palm of his hands, Kimble miraculously escapes. Once one shred of reasonable doubt is raised surrounding Kimble's conviction of his crime, the media in the film's universe is quickly led to believe that he might be innocent after all. At the end of the day, this speaks to the movie star effect. Ford can experience staggering adversity, but never defeat.

Andrew Davis' film could have feasibly rested on the laurels of Ford and Jones' screen presence. General viewers had no reason to expect a riveting and enthralling action thriller with this much humility and such fascinating readings into stardom. The Fugitive is ostensibly all that anyone is longing for when they patronize movie theaters: an entertaining, rigidly directed, fast-paced film, all complemented by the presence of likable stars. Far richer than the average thriller, the film leads its audience into familiarity, only to offer something slightly off-brand from the expected order of a showdown between Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones.