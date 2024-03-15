Harrison Ford is an iconic performer who has established and played some of the most memorable characters in some of the most spectacular films of all time. From Indiana Jones to Han Solo in Star Wars to Rick Deckard in Blade Runner, and its sequel Blade Runner 2049, these are the biggest titles in cinematic history. We all know that he is Hollywood royalty. But what about his numerous other projects in a filmography that extends back almost 60 years? Ford has shown that he can do more than play an action star in dozens of movies that span the gamut of genres.

Below is a list of roles that Ford has taken on and may not get enough credit for their complexity and nuance. He has played the love interest in romantic comedies, a doctor on the run, a cowboy in a town invaded by aliens, and many other characters that are not at all similar to the huge roles that we associate with the legendary player. Here are ten of Ford's most underrated and underappreciated parts spanning 1985-2010.

10 'The Devil's Own' (1997)

Director: Alan J. Pakula

Just as Brad Pitt was ascending to the peak of Mount Hollywood, he was teamed up with the veteran Harrison Ford in a story of love and betrayal. The ultimate power father and son duo was a match made in heaven for director Alan J. Pakula, who has probably never had so much talent at his disposal. The two powerhouse actors have solid chemistry and the ensemble supporting cast brings an extra element to a film that has a big twist.

Ford brings a lot of the same characteristics that he shows in his roles as Jack Ryan in the Tom Clancy book-based films Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. As an Irish ex-police officer, Sergeant Tom O'Meara, Ford is bound by a code of ethics that served him well during his career with the NYPD, but when he takes in what he believes to be a troubled young fellow Irishman named Rory Devaney (Pitt), he becomes an unwitting aide to the Irish Republican Army and the father and son relationship he thought he had with Rory turns sour.

9 'Extraordinary Measures' (2010)

Director: Tom Vaughan

Sometimes, audiences see previews of a Harrison Ford movie and don't necessarily take it seriously when it isn't the action-based thriller that he has done so well for so long. So, when Extraordinary Measures was released with an older Ford playing a brilliant experimental scientist named Robert Stonehill, it was a formula that had several hurdles to overcome right from the starting line. This is a real tearjerker that also features Brendan Fraser before he disappeared and rose again from the ashes like a Phoenix in The Whale last year.

Fraser plays John Crowley, a young professional on the fast track to becoming a titan of industry when he discovers his two young children have a genetic disease that will kill them without immediate action. Out of options, he turns to Dr. Stonehill, who doesn't play by the book and is willing to help find a cure. Ford is excellent in a misunderstood movie that doesn't fit squarely in the box that some critics and fans have assigned to the actor. Have your Kleenex handy as Ford and Fraser bring the emotion to this underrated film.

8 'The Mosquito Coast' (1986)

Director: Peter Weir

Ford teamed up with director Peter Weir just a year following their successful collaboration in Witness to tell the raw and brooding story of Allie Fox and his family. Based on the bestselling 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, The Mosquito Coast is an unlikely tale of a man who takes his family away from the crass consumerism and bustle of America to live a simpler and more rewarding life in the jungles of Central America. Can you imagine picking up your family and trying to make a go of it in the perilous subtropical region crawling with all manner of insects and animals ready to feed on you?

There was a remake of the film on AppleTV+ that ran for two seasons and was just canceled starring Justin Theroux (author Paul's nephew) and Melissa George. The cast of the film packs a little more of a punch with Ford, Helen Mirren, and River Phoenix in the leads. There is an organic chemistry between them, as Ford has always been known as a generous performer who brings out the best in his co-stars. This movie flew under most of our radars but is just as worthy a film as Weir and Ford's work together on Witness. It also helps to have a master like Paul Schrader contributing the screenplay from the book.

7 'Witness' (1985)

Director: Peter Weir

It almost doesn't feel right including this Harrison Ford movie on an "underrated" list, but the nearly 40-year-old film came just a few years after his massive roles as Indiana Jones and Han Solo, so people may have been expecting something as grand and sweeping. But Witness is a fine film that stands on its own merit. Peter Weir was an excellent director with other notable films like The Truman Show, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, and Dead Poet's Society. Witness is on a smaller scale, but is a fantastic story.

Ford is John Book, a cop who swears to protect Samuel (Lukas Haas) from harm after he witnesses a horrific murder carried out by corrupt cops. He and Samuel's mother and his romantic interest, Rachel Lapp (Kelly McGillis) retreat to the safety and safe harbor of her Amish community. When the police track them down, Ford is on top of his game as a man of principle who is determined to do right by the mother and son and the community that welcomes him as one of their own.

6 'Air Force One' (1997)

Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Ford's career may not have been complete without a turn as the POTUS. Air Force One was the perfect role for him to play as the leader of the free world. President James Marshall and his family are returning from Moscow aboard Air Force One when the plane is seized by hijackers led by the dynamically talented Gary Oldman as Ivan Korshinov. Again, Ford is the ultimate hero with an uncompromising moral compass who must find a way to regain control of the plane before the U.S. is forced to take action.

Wolfgang Peterson has always had a knack for grandiose and sensational storytelling. He has also directed Troy, Poseidon, and The Perfect Storm. He has to scale down his sets into the cozy confines of an aircraft for most of the action on Air Force One, but he never misses the opportunity to get a tight shot of Ford with his patented scowl that comes when you cross his loved ones. Some of Ford's best performances have come when he is fighting on behalf of his family.

5 'The Fugitive' (1993)

Director: Andrew Davis

When you use the term "underrated" what you are really saying is that a product or thing doesn't receive the level of praise and attention that it deserves. Now, a lot of people may be familiar with The Fugitive, based on the television show of the same name in the 1960s, but that doesn't mean that, as well received as it was, it still isn't obscenely underrated. Harrison Ford as Dr. Richard Kimball on the lam after being falsely accused of murdering his wife (Sela Ward) is not only one of the best films of the 90s but one of the best films ever made. If it weren't so widely known, it would be number one on this list.

"He had one arm!!!" Richard Kimball tries to defend himself and identify the real killer, but no one is listening as his doctor colleague is trying to frame him for monetary gain. The Cat and Mouse between Ford and Tommy Lee Jones as U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard is astoundingly well-acted and skillfully shot by director, Andrew Davis. This is drama and tension in its purest and most savory cinematic form and should be in the Pantheon of Ford movies along with Indy and Han.

4 'Cowboys & Aliens' (2011)

Director: Jon Favreau

What happens when you combine Han Solo and Indiana Jones? Well, you get something close to what we see in the highly underrated sci-fi western mash-up Cowboys & Aliens. The Mandalorian and MCU director Jon Favreau delivers an excellent genre twist in the 2011 cast that includes not only Harrison Ford, but Daniel Craig, Olivia Wilde, and Sam Rockwell. Craig does most of the heavy lifting, but Ford never plays second fiddle in a part that requires the rugged masculinity that made him such a fan favorite.

Cowboys & Aliens doesn't feel like the typical project that draws an actor of Harrison Ford's stature. The combination of Favreau, Craig, and Rockwell surely had a lot to do with him taking the role of local sheriff Woodrow Dolarhyde. He is so believable in the role that you almost wonder why he hasn't been in more Westerns over a 60-year career. His gravelly voice and screen presence have "local sheriff" written all over it. The film itself is a bold take on two genres rolled into one and deserves a second look.

3 'Presumed Innocent' (1990)

Director: Alan J. Pakula

In the first of Harrison Ford's two collaborations with director, Alan J. Pakula, he plays lawyer Rusty Sabich as the lead character in the book of the same name by Scott Turrow. Sabich is a seemingly happily married man until his indiscretions with a beautiful colleague (Greta Scacchi) lead to his life unraveling. When his mistress turns up dead, it is Sabich who is charged with her murder and will stand trial. When we said that Pakula had an embarrassing amount of talent for The Devil's Own, it may have been a bit premature when you look at the cast of Presumed Innocent.

Look at this cast: Harrison Ford, Bonnie Bedelia, Brian Dennehy, Raul Julia, Greta Scacchi, Paul Winfield, and Bradley Whitford. How can this movie possibly fly under the radar? So much experience and dramatic acting chops in one film that you wonder why this movie isn't more revered. Perhaps, as is the case with many of Ford's movies in the 80s following his marquee action blockbusters, Presumed Innocent suffered from the same fate as his other more cerebral parts. It's a terrific turn for Ford in what is one of his best movies - and there is a twist ending that is among the best in the history of film. A remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal is scheduled to debut on June 14 on AppleTV Plus.

2 'Working Girl' (1988)

Director: Mike Nichols

In five years from 1985 to 1990, Ford made a concerted effort to break away from his blockbuster roles (Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was contractual with Paramount) and made an effort to branch out and display his range as a performer. He wanted to show a softer and more romantic side. So he teamed up with the biggest actresses of the time, Melanie Griffith and Sigourney Weaver in Working Girl in 1988. Ford loves to work with the same director after they have proven chemistry and this was the first of two films that he made with Mike Nichols.

$68 million later, audiences had a much better appreciation for Ford's talent as an indefinable and boundless performer. Tess (Griffith) brings out the insecure side of Ford as Jack Trainer, and it is great to see him be a vulnerable guy who is navigating his way through a business deal while trying to keep a lid on his attraction to Tess. If you want to see a young Ford rounding out his bona fides as a romantic interest, watch this film. Also enjoy a young and unknown Alec Baldwin as Tess's rakish, unfaithful boyfriend. Griffith owns the film with her signature line, "I've got a mind for business, and a bod for sin." but Ford accomplished what he set out for.

1 'Regarding Henry' (1991)

Director: Mike Nichols

With just a score of close to 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, this Harrison Ford film is so underrated that we, as a viewing public and a society of critics, should be held criminally responsible. Decorated filmmaker Mike Nichols helms a screenplay penned by a very young J.J. Abrams about the story of an egotistical attorney who doesn't realize what is truly important in life until he finds himself the victim of a random crime that robs him of his identity and memory.

Regarding Henry delivers Ford as we have never seen him before or since. The 1991 film allows the actor to dig deep into his bag of acting bona fides to play a man who was once a celebrated lawyer, but a shitty husband and father. When he is shot while in a bodega during a robbery, he loses everything except the two things that he should have treasured all along. Annette Bening and Mikki Allen play his wife and daughter, who see an unimaginable change in Henry once he is forced to start from scratch both physically and emotionally. This role is one of Ford's best and should be included in his iconic roles that we all know and love.

