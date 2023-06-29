Is Harrison Ford the hottest leading man there ever was? He's certainly in contention for it. His effortless charm, sculpted good looks, and overall nonchalant attitude have helped the actor/carpenter/heartthrob cement his status as an iconic movie sex symbol. From serenading Cindi Willimas in American Graffiti to the student with "Love You" on her eyelids in Raiders of the Lost Ark, and to his leading romantic roles in Working Girl and Sabrina, the movies have never been afraid to steer into Ford's sexiness either. No movie has tapped into this more though than Peter Weir's Witness. The 1985 drama still holds up as one of Harrison Ford's best films as it puts him at the center of a forbidden romance with a woman from an entirely different world. What could have so easily been the fare of a dime store romance novel (not that there's anything wrong with that), is handled so deftly that it remains not only steamy but downright sexy. With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will mark Ford's fifth movie outing as the world-famous archaeologist, there's no better time to revisit the star's sexiest role.

Aside from how hot it is, Witness is likely known as the preeminent movie set in Amish culture. When a young Amish boy Samuel (Lucas Haas) and his mother Rachel (Kelly McGillis) are visiting Philadelphia, a simple trip to the bathroom leads to Samuel accidentally witnessing a murder. Detective John Book (Ford) is assigned to the case, which takes a deadly turn when Samuel points out a cop as the murderer in question. Uncovering corruption that goes all the way up to his captain, Book flees with Rachel and Samuel to the Amish country in order to keep them protected. Rachel, recently widowed, takes Book in and treats a wound he received during their escape. Although initially repelled by him and his proclivity to violence, Rachel and Book begin to form a connection that develops into a longing. Both know being together would mean giving up the world they live in, but they can't help their attraction. It's this tension, as much as the action and police scandal, that keeps the film propulsive and constantly drawing the audience in. It should be mentioned that this being Harrison Ford's only Oscar nomination shows even the Academy couldn't resist Ford's lovelorn detective.

The Sexiness of Harrison Ford in 'Witness' Goes Beyond Looks

Obviously, attractiveness is subjective, but Harrison Ford's character has elements that only help to make the good-looking leading man sexy on a practical level. Beyond his looks, John Book is an incredibly decent human being. From the start, he is presented as the lone good cop standing up to police corruption, and he's so committed to fighting for good he's never been able to settle down or leave his work at the station. What little life he does have outside of his job is helping his sister, a single mother, take care of her kids. This translates into him being the type of father figure Samuel no longer has, making him all the more appealing to Rachel and the audience. On top of that, the mere fact that he's willing to put his life to the side to, yes, hide himself, but more importantly, to protect the life of Samuel, now a target of the police. His righteousness is so key to the plot that it is what gives away his cover towards the end when he loses his temper and punches someone that insults him and some of the other Amish community members. A stand-up guy, willing to throw it all away to protect innocent people, even his problems feel less like red flags and more like "I can fix him" issues. But what really helps is that Harrison Ford charm.

While John Book is a by-the-book detective, he is not as stuck up as he might seem at the beginning. While living among the Amish community, Ford is able to show off not only his carpentry skills, but also his knack for working with children, and moments of effortless charm. Before working as an actor full-time, Ford was able to supplement his income by working as a carpenter, a skill he is able to show off in Witness's famous barn-raising scene. It adds a layer of primal masculinity to the role that is more authentic than just an action hero beating people up. Instead, here's a man who knows how to build things! Alongside that, once he is able to relax, Ford gets to lay on the charm. While fixing his car, a song comes on the radio and Book can't help but ask Rachel for a dance. While not actively trying to romance her, he sings along and casually sweeps Rachel off her feet before being interrupted.

'Witness' Makes Unrequited Love Hot and Sexy

Some of the most powerful and long-lasting movie love stories are the ones where the leads can't be together. Rick and Ilsa will always have Paris, but she can't stay in Casablanca, Rose will never let go of Jack even if only one of them survives the Titanic, and even the recent critically acclaimed indie Past Lives suggests you might miss your chance to be with your person in this lifetime. While unrequited love is not something anyone wants in real life, it makes for great drama in the movies, and Witness is no exception.

John Book and Rachel are from two entirely different worlds, but for a brief moment, he inhabits Rachel's, and both wonder what could be. Neither believes it can work, Rachel is still mourning her recently passed husband and Book can't leave his life and job behind, but yet, they are still so drawn to each other. Much of the film relies on the building tension between the two but director Weir and the screenwriters know it has to be drawn out as much as possible, making the experience aggravating for the audience in the best possible way. It is a triumphant moment when the two finally embrace, only to be shattered when the crooked cops find Book and he must fight back. Of course, the sexiest moment in Witness is also it's most famous.

While they never consummate their relationship, there is a moment that nearly brings them together. One evening, when everyone else has gone to sleep, Rachel is giving herself a bath (sponging herself while standing in a shallow tub, presumably in Amish fashion) and has left the door open. Book walks by and the two lock eyes, saying nothing beyond their looks. In complete silence, the actors display all the tension and restraint, and the audience is right along with them. It is a moment that captures the longing and the forbidden kind of love that is undeniably sexy in the movies because despite that they both want to, they know they shouldn't. The next morning, Book finds Rachel and confesses "If we'd made love last night I'd have to stay. Or you'd have to leave." On paper, this may sound like a plain line (appropriate for the Amish), but Ford's delivery carries all the heartache and restraint the two must show for one another, or risk completely disrupting their worlds.

Harrison Ford's Still Got It!

He's back as Indiana Jones this summer and will always be a legendary movie star. He has always been desirable, but never more so than in Witness. John Book was Ford's chance to be a, for the most part, regular person but also show off his best attributes. He's a genuinely good-hearted man, who's more than able to be the man anyone would want, and yet here he can't. What's more desirable than two people wanting to get together, but the rigid world and societal rule says they must not? Ford went on to more conventionally romantic leading roles, but if he hadn't been already Witness cemented Ford as a sex symbol. So much so, he is still desirable to this day.