Harrison Ford’s cinematic career reached new heights in the 1980s, where he delivered memorable performances as Indiana Jones, Han Solo, and Rick Deckard. But amidst these era-defining movies, Ford also starred in a less well-known romantic comedy alongside Melanie Griffith and Sigourney Weaver. Working Girl (1988) foregrounds the lovable and comedic side to Ford that we only catch glimpses of in his other major appearances of the decade. The role of Jack Trainer, a dashing mergers and acquisitions associate, shows Ford at his most charming, where his performance transforms this movie into a classic of the genre.

In Working Girl, Tess (Griffith) lands a job as the secretary to Katharine Parker (Weaver), a stylish associate working in Mergers and Acquisitions. Tess’ dreams of climbing the corporate ladder are quickly dashed when Katharine steals her idea for a merger between Trask Industries and a large radio network. Whilst Katharine recovers from an ill-fated skiing accident, Tess usurps Katharine’s identity, falling for Jack Trainer in the process.

RELATED: 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and What to Expect

Jack Trainer Is One Good Man in a World of Misogyny in 'Working Girl'

Image via 20th Century Studios

This set-up results in numerous memorable interactions between Jack and Tess, where Jack stands out as a decent guy in a world of bad men and creepy bosses. After taking one of Katharine’s relaxants before a party, Tess is left feeling worse for wear, at which point she first meets Jack. A sense of trepidation descends as Jack takes the woozy Tess back to his apartment, but he very respectfully tucks her into bed, highlighting Jack's role as a stand-up guy.

Jack immediately stands out from Tess’ lingerie obsessed cheating ex-boyfriend whom we meet at the start of the movie. Instead, Jack truly appreciates Tess’ business acumen in addition to her looks, where Tess remarks that he is the first man to truly appreciate what she has to offer. Ford is perfect for the role of gentlemanly male lead here, where many of his best performances typically embody an old-fashioned respectability and charm.

Harrison Ford Has An Unmistakable Talent For Comedy

Image via 20th Century Studios

Jack and Tess team up to try and push through her merger idea, where all the time Jack believes Tess is actually the boss of her department. Their escapades lead them to crash the wedding of Trask’s daughter, in order to speak to Mr. Trask (Philip Bosco) directly. While Tess coolly manages the escapade, Jack is shown heading straight for the cocktail bar at the Hawaiian themed wedding, where he hilariously downs two large fruity drinks to soothe his nerves. Ford expertly times his comedic expressions of panic and relief throughout their scheme, providing the perfect counterpart to Griffith's soft-spoken confidence.

In one of the movie’s most memorable scenes, Jack is shown to be changing into a clean white shirt in his office whilst making a call to Tess. His large corner office features a glass wall, allowing the rest of the employee pool to look in and admire his tanned torso, resulting in a round of applause from his secretarial team. This comedic moment subtly tips the balance of power back into the hands of women, and away from the men who belittle and undermine Tess throughout the film.

Jack Stands by Tess Despite Her Deception

Image via 20th Century Studios

After more progress is made with the merger, Tess and Jack eventually give in to their mutual chemistry and end up in bed. It is at this point that Tess discovers, along with the audience, that the woman Jack has been seeing is actually Katharine, who is just on her way back from the hospital and is expecting Jack to propose. In the end though, Jack’s love for Tess outshines his fear of the indomitable Katherine, propelling the movie forward towards its fast-paced conclusion.

The drama culminates in a final meeting with Trask, at which point Katharine makes a dramatic entrance and accuses Tess of stealing her identity. For a moment, Jack takes on the appearance of a wounded puppy, and it is unclear whose side he will take. But given the choice between joining Katharine in the elevator or remaining by Tess’ side, he boldly chooses the latter. This forces Trask to question Katharine’s story, where it becomes clear that Jack backs Tess not just because of their romantic connection, but because of her smart eye for business.

Fortunately for Tess, Trask is sympathetic, and soon discovers that Katharine did not come up with the merger idea. He fires Katharine and awards Tess with her own executive role in the company, where we leave her with the realization that she now has her own office and assistant. These final moments are also accompanied by scenes of corporate bliss between Jack and Tess, as they both don their work wear and share a morning coffee. In the end, they are the ultimate power couple, where Jack truly sees Tess as his equal in the business world. Ford shows here his talent for charm and romance, where he allows the movie’s female stars to shine whilst also delivering his own memorable performance as a handsome and steadfast love interest.

'Working Girl' Endures as an 80s Rom-Com Classic

Image via 20th Century Studios

As Jack, Harrison Ford expands on his gift for moments of wry comedy, a trait so smoothly exhibited throughout the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises. His performance helps to elevate Working Girl to the status of a romantic-comedy classic. Despite being overshadowed by the decade’s other blockbusters, Working Girl was nominated for six Academy Awards, and proceeded to win four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category. This highlights the film’s brilliance, where stunning 80s hair and make-up combines with a strong cast and a rewarding storyline.

Ultimately Ford delivers handsomeness and hilarity in equal measure throughout, emphasizing the talent of his co-stars whilst adding his own unique mix of robustness and natural allure. As such, Jack Trainer shows Ford at his most charming, elevating Working Girl to the pinnacle of its genre.