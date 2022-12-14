Netflix's docuseries on the British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched this week with two things almost guaranteed: millions of eyes on the documentary, and scathing reports from the British tabloids about it. Sure enough, Netflix has gotten both of these things.

The first three episodes of the six-part series, Harry & Meghan, got off to a very strong start for the streaming giant, as 81.55 million hours of viewing were logged by subscribers worldwide, according to Netflix's internal measurements. Those numbers were good enough to take second place in all English-language series currently streaming on the platform. That's no shame, when you consider the series in first place, Wednesday, became the third series in Netflix’s history to reach a billion hours of viewing in its first four weeks, joining Squid Game and the fourth season of Stranger Things.

The series showcases the development of the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, through their initial days of dating through to their highly contentious - in the United Kingdom, of course - decision to withdraw as active members of the House of Windsor, the British royal family, in favour of living a "normal life" with their children, Archie and Lillibet.

Image via Netflix

It debuted at number 1 in the United Kingdom - where independent figures showed the first episode was watched by around 2.4 million viewers, and where press responses were predictably frothing about the supposed indignity of it all, and was a top ten show in 85 more countries. This was logged as the biggest single-day tally since Netflix joined U.K. ratings service Barb in October. The second episode had 1.5 million viewers and the third 800,000 on its first day.

Critical reviews have been mixed for the series, with some labelling it more of a summary of things we already know, rather than a true exposé on the British royal family, and that it is nothing more than self-promotion with nothing interesting to say. However, kinder reviews state that as a takedown of the British press, and how they conduct themselves, the series is the ideal platform to do so - with Harry and Meghan two of the best placed people on the planet to do just that. Not that Netflix will care about the negative reviews, in any case, they have eyes on their product and everyone is talking about it.

The second half of the Harry & Meghan series debuts on December 15. You can view the trailer for the series down below.