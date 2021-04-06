Archewell Productions, created by Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has announced their first series in partnership with Netflix today. It's called Heart of Invictus, and it's all about the trials and tribulations of wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans striving to compete in the 2022 Invictus Games.

The multi-episode docuseries will follow specific athletes and their own personal stories of tragedy and triumph as they train to compete in the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games Foundation was originally created in order to give wounded service workers opportunities through sport recovery programs to make progress towards long-term improvements in their mental and physical health. Many participants have also experienced a re-engagement with their families and communities as a result of competing in these games.

Archewell Productions is a production company created specifically by the couple to produce informational, inspiring programming in order to help share "humanity and duty to truth through a compassionate lens." The Invictus Games have been around since 2014, and are another passion project of Harry's. It's an international adaptive sports competition that has held events for wounded veterans in Orlando, Toronto and Sydney thus far. The 2020 games had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have been rescheduled to take place in The Hague, Netherlands in 2022, and there's another competition scheduled for 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” said Prince Harry in a statement.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to shine the global spotlight of Netflix on the men and women that we work with, in order to ensure that even more people can be inspired by their determination and fortitude in working towards their recovery," said Dominic Reed, chief executive of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Oscar-winning duo Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara are on board to direct and produce the series, respectively. As of right now, it is unclear how many episodes will be in this docuseries, and Netflix has not yet announced the release date for the production.

