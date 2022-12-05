Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story is one that needs to be told. Under the duo’s Netflix deal a two-part documentary, Harry & Meghan, is going to hit the small screen soon and the streamer announced the release date today on Twitter along with a new trailer. The Sussexes' departure from the Royal family has been very public and garnered a lot of chatter around the world. However, no details of the event ever came out from the couple’s end. The new feature will mark the first time they will publicly address their side of the story.

In the new trailer, the Sussexes discuss the “hierarchy in the family,” and “planting of stories,” and British media’s scrutiny around every step taken by the couple. The new documentary will focus on Harry's fears about the “pain and suffering of a woman marrying in this institution," something that happened with his mother, the late Princess Diana, as well. The new feature is expected to disclose the reality behind The Sussexes' exit from their roles as senior Royal family members. The visuals narrate their story as a “love story” with most intimate moments of the couple brought to the small screen.

The six-part series will see interviews with the couple's close friends and family and highlight the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. The highly-anticipated feature will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus. Commending the filmmaker in a previous interview, Markle revealed her experience making the documentary: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone [Liz Garbus] with our story - a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired - even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

Image via Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan’s road to bringing the feature to life wasn’t an easy one. The docuseries was supposed to push back its release date due to various reasons, such as Queen Elizabeth’s death in September, and controversy surrounding the latest season of the streamer’s The Crown. Furthermore, the Sussexes requested some edits to be made to the documentary, which was expected to delay the release. Apparently, there were also disagreements over the vision for the show, as it was revealed that Harry and Meghan switched directors in the middle of production. The docuseries is being produced under Harry and Meghan’s production company called Archewell Productions.

Harry & Meghan will stream in two parts, with Volume I, coming out on December 8, and Volume II debuting on December 15. You can check out the new trailer below: