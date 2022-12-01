Netflix has released an emotionally-charged first look at the upcoming documentary series focussed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The initial teaser shows Windsor and Markle sharing personal photographs, which show her crying, and another scene which depicts Markle wiping away her tears.

The interviewer asks the couple: "Why did you want to make this documentary?" while the Duke responds "No one sees what is happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family." the Duchess adds “When the stakes were this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The couple has courted controversy with the British press since they first began dating, culminating in the shocking announcement they would be "stepping back" from their duties as senior members of the Royal Family, with Harry losing his "Royal Highness" title, instead choosing to focus as living as private citizens and working to become financially independent. They were thrust once more back into the limelight in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death in September, with Harry joining the funeral procession alongside his father King Charles, and his brother, William, The Prince of Wales.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Sets December Release Window

The eagerly awaited documentary is the crown jewel in the lucrative deal the duo signed with Netflix in 2020, after it was announced that the couple would be heading up production on documentaries, feature films, children's shows, and scripted television. At the time, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos added: "We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

The documentary will drop on Netflix later this month. You can watch the new teaser down below:

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for Harry & Meghan: