Harry Belafonte has passed away at the age of 96. The actor and singer, who was also a tireless activist for noble causes, died of congestive heart failure, his spokesman told The New York Times.

Born in 1927 in Harlem, he grew up in a working class family and spent eight years of his childhood living in Jamaica, the home country of his parents. Returning to New York in his teenage years to attend high school, he struggled with dyslexia and dropped out to work instead, taking on typical jobs like working in markets before signing up to the US Navy in 1944. At the end of the war, he worked as a janitor's assistant before taking acting classes alongside the likes of Marlon Brando and Walter Matthau - which he funded by singing at club gigs across Manhattan next to Charlie Parker and Miles Davis.

He released his debut album in 1954, before his second album, Belafonte, hit number 1 in the US Billboard Album Chart in 1956. His third album, Calypso, was a smash hit, bringing songs like 'Day O (Banana Boat Song)' to American audiences who had little experience of calypso feelgood music beforehand.

Alongside his muscal career, Belafonte took on acting, winning a Tony award in 1954 for John Murray Anderson’s Almanac, and appearing in several films, memorably on one occasion in Island in the Sun, along with James Mason, Joan Fontaine and Joan Collins. In his later years, he appeared in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, and had discussed working with 12 Years A Slave's Steve McQueen on developing a film about the life of Paul Robeson, but the project never got off the ground.

Belafonte Was Never Afraid of a Political Battle

Away from the entertainment world, Belafonte spent the majority of his life fighting for a number of causes, most notability bringing civil rights to Black Americans via the funding of initiatives in the 1960s. He also campaigned publicly against poverty, apartheid and AIDS in Africa while supporting left-wing political figureheads like Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and Fidel Castro of Cuba. Always a fierce critic of US foreign policy, following a meeting with Chavez, he described US President George W. Bush as "the greatest terrorist in the world".

He frequently criticised Democrats, including Barack Obama over matters like right wing extremism and Guantánamo Bay, and criticised the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z for "turning the back on social responsibility", praising Bruce Springsteen for his work fighting for the rights of the oppressed.

He leaves behind four children, including daughters Adrienne, an activist, and Shari, an actor. He is survived by Pamela Frank, his wife.