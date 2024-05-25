The Big Picture Harry Connick Jr. showcases his versatility through varied roles, from a marine biologist in "Dolphin Tale" to an abusive ex-husband in "Bug."

Connick Jr.'s performances in films like "Hope Floats" and "P.S. I Love You" bring charm and emotional depth to classic love stories.

Whether as a supporting role in "Independence Day" or a voice actor in "The Iron Giant," Connick Jr. leaves a lasting impression.

Harry Connick Jr. is an incredible musician and actor who is ranked as one of the greatest male artists of all time and gained notoriety on the silver screen with films such as Hope Floats, P.S. I Love You, and Copycat. Born in New Orleans, Connick Jr. initially received recognition after providing the soundtrack for the classic romantic comedy, When Harry Met Sally, winning his first Grammy Award for his work on the double-platinum album. In 1990, he made his film debut in the war drama, Memphis Belle, as a tail gunner and continued to appear in films throughout the 1990s, including Independence Day and The Iron Giant.

Connick Jr. eventually moved to television, where he played Debra Messing's on-screen husband, Leo Markus, in Will & Grace, and also made guest appearances in other series, most notably Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Executive District Attorney, David Haden. Throughout his impressive career, Connick Jr. has mastered an array of forums ranging from the Broadway stage to television, but his accomplishments and star-studded film performances deserve just as much recognition. From the creepy crawly horror film, Bug, to the animated classic, The Iron Giant, these are the best Harry Connick Jr. movies.

10 "Bug" (2006)

Director: William Friedkin

Agnes (Ashley Judd) is a waitress living in a run-down motel in Oklahoma where she is trying to cope with the loss of her young son and her divorce from her abusive ex-husband, Jerry. When a new resident and U.S. military veteran, Peter (Michael Shannon), arrives at the motel, he and Agnes strike up a friendship, but as Peter begins to exhibit an unusual sense of paranoia, his behavior begins to rub off on Agnes. Soon both of them believe the motel is infested with bugs, leading to a series of strange and terrifying events.

In the Indie horror film, Bug, Connick Jr. plays an against-type role as Agnes' hot-headed ex-husband, Jerry, who continues to try and reconcile with her to no avail. Despite having a minor role, Connick Jr. still shines in his scenes and, even though he isn't the nicest guy, his convincing portrayal of an abusive individual is simply uncanny. Bug earned generally positive reviews from critics, who noted the film's overall manic intensity and the layers of each character's stories essentially spinning into a tangled web of tension and madness.

9 "Living Proof" (2008)

Director: Dan Ireland

In the Lifetime movie, Living Proof, Connick Jr. stars as a physician-scientist, Dr. Dennis Slamon, who is determined to find a cure for breast cancer, and begins working on a new drug called Herceptin. As Salmon finds volunteers for clinical trials, things begin to seem hopeful about the new drug, but when the funding for his research is cut off by the drug company, a group of philanthropists works to raise money for Salmon to continue his trial runs and research in order to receive approval from the Federal Drug Administration.

Living Proof is based on the true story of Dr. Salmon who, over the course of 8 years, helped develop the drug, Herceptin, which is a drug designed to treat both breast and stomach cancer, and sheds a rare light on those who dedicate their lives to helping over and rarely receive recognition. The movie features an ensemble cast including Amanda Bynes, Bernadette Peters, Jennifer Coolidge, and Regina King. Living Proof definitely tugs at the heartstrings, but Connick Jr.'s incredible performance and the impact Salmon's work had on millions of lives makes it one of the actor's finest films.

8 "Memphis Belle" (1990)

Director: Michael Caton-Jones

During World War II, U.S. Bomber pilot, Captain Dennis Dearborn (Matthew Modine) prepares his crew of the Memphis Belle for their 25th and final flight into German territory. While the mission is considered highly dangerous, Dearborn is under immense pressure by Army public relations man, Lieutenant Colonel Bruce Derringer (John Lithgow) to win a victory for the Allies. As the mission slowly approaches, hesitation and tension begin to grow between the men of Dearborn's crew, creating another obstacle he must figure out to overcome.

Connick Jr. made his feature film debut in the World War II drama, Memphis Belle, which is a fictional film based on William Wyler's 1944 documentary film, Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress. Connick Jr.'s character hits close to home for the actor and was also the opportunity for him to not only show off his acting chops but also his musical talents as Staff Sergeant Clay Bushby who, before enlisting, earned money by playing piano in New Orleans. Despite opening at number one at the U.K. box office, Memphis Belle earned mixed reviews, but even though it isn't the most historically accurate war film, it's an entertaining tale of bravery and honor that essentially paved the way for Connick Jr.'s future film career.

7 "Copycat" (1995)

Director: Jon Amiel