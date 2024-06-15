The Big Picture Harry Jowsey admits to having "alcoholic tendencies" during Perfect Match, impacting his behavior on the show.

Some cast members snuck alcohol into challenges, leading to Harry not remembering much of the show.

His past relationships with other women are brought up, causing emotional moments and backlash from his ex, Georgia.

There are multiple Too Hot to Handle stars in season 2 of Perfect Match. However, the person who stands out the most is Harry Jowsey from season 1 of the reality series. He previously dated Francesca Farago and Georgia Hassarati. Now he's single and claims to be ready for marriage.

He ended his first pairing with Elys Hutchinson immediately after his date with Jessica Vestal. Elys was upset that he told Jessica they were more like friends. Harry suggested she couple up with his friend, Dom Gabriel to continue to get to know each other. He tried to wrap up the conversation by asking for a hug and saying cheers. Elys wanted to continue talking. "If you love someone, let them go," he said, then held back a laugh. Harry addressed his behavior while filming and why he didn't remember some of it.

Harry Jowsey Says He Had “Alcoholic Tendencies” During 'Perfect Match'

The contestant talked about the first six episodes on his podcast, Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey. "Another reason why I was sweating profusely is again I was coming off a 13-month break of alcohol and everything like that," he said. His tolerance was low and got drunk quicker. "There was no limits with the alcohol so we just kept going and I realized that maybe there's alcoholic tendencies inside of me that were coming out," the podcast host revealed.

Harry said some of the cast snuck alcohol into the vans on the way to challenges. "That's why I don't remember much of the show because I was absolutely sideways 90 percent of the time," he explained. "There was a lot of conversations and things we all see, that I'm seeing for the first time." Harry said as a viewer he questioned why he said some things and told fans you can tell he was drunk if you look at his eyes. "I look like I got problems and I did, I did," he said smiling.

The episodes also showed Harry getting emotional and not wanting to be judged for his past with other women. Jessica later apologized for questioning him. His ex, Georgia, responded to Harry's claims in a TikTok pointing out he accused herself, Francesca, and Julia Rose of cheating on him. "Then he went on podcasts and said that I was a safety concern, to which people thought I was abusive," Georgia said. "This is how far the man goes to flip the narrative and make out the women that he's with or had been with are the issue when he's the only issue." Harry called himself a red flag in the podcast episode and hinted more scenes of his bad behavior are coming.

Perfect Match can be streamed on Netflix.

