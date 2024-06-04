The Big Picture Harry Jowsey competed on Dancing With the Stars and faced dating rumors with partner Rylee Arnold after competing in season 32.

Fans are angry at him for allegedly having a secret girlfriend during his time on the show and discussing their relationship openly.

Jowsey explained on his podcast that he had boundaries with Rylee, claiming he wasn't the right guy due to his past and age difference.

Harry Jowsey will be one of the 22 cast members looking for love in Perfect Match season 2. However, he'll stand out because he competed in Dancing With the Stars most recent season of the reality competition series. He was partnered with Rylee Arnold and they placed sixth. However, like other celebrities, there were dating rumors swirling between the dance partners.

This didn't end with them confirming their relationship. Fans of the professional dancer are instead confused and angry at the Too Hot to Handle alum. Here is why some of them were angry at him before the premiere of the Netflix dating show.

Harry Jowsey's Secret Relationship During 'Dancing With the Stars'

Harry made headlines for his relationships that started on reality TV shows in the past. The Dancing With the Stars judges said he looked cute with Rylee. He also avoided talking about his relationship status and told Us Weekly, "Honestly, I’m just focused on Rylee right now," in October 2023. He later joked that she was pregnant with Extra. The team was eliminated from the season and the Boyfriend Material podcast host revealed he planned to continue to hang out with Rylee.

However, this story changed with his podcast episode, "Exposing My Secret Relationship." He revealed he wanted to be paired with Emma Slater because they were friends and she won a Mirrorball Trophy. Instead, Rylee introduced herself as his partner. He claimed he was on "good behavior" because he had a secret girlfriend at the time. He said the edits of him and Rylee tore his relationship apart.

Harry explained that the dance schedule meant they were spending a lot of time together, and they later discussed their personal relationships. "Rylee and I set boundaries from the start," he claimed. "I told her I am not the right guy for you. I love and care about you enough to tell you that I'm not the right guy." The reality star said his colorful past would be bad for her "brand" and her mental health. He also pointed out their age difference, with him being 26 years old, and she's 18 years old.

The fans who were hoping the dance partners would become something more are angry at Harry. You can find some of their negative comments on his Instagram saying "Justice for Rylee." It's unknown who his secret girlfriend was, but there are rumors that season 2 started filming in August 2023. It's possible someone from Perfect Match could've been with the reality star during the competition.

