Aussie hunk Harry Jowsey has been a familiar face in reality TV ever since he shot to fame on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle Season 1. Jowsey originally made his reality TV debut on the New Zealand reality show Heartbreak Island, but he became a household name after his stint on the popular Netflix dating show. His on-again, off-again relationship with Francesca Farago put fans in a chokehold. After a tumultuous run, the couple finally called it quits in 2021, and the spotlight subsequently drifted away from the Australian native.

Jowsey banked on the remnants of his reality TV popularity and threw himself into projects that would further act as a catalyst for his fame. He went on to star in a slew of reality TV shows, from game shows to dating shows and even dance competitions. His reality TV resume includes Match Me If You Can, Dancing with the Stars, Floor Is Lava, and more recently, Perfect Match. He has also hosted podcasts Tap In with Harry Jowsey and, more recently, Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, where he offers his two cents on dating and relationships.

Harry Jowsey’s public image has painted him as an f-boy and misogynist, which he sought to redeem himself for on Perfect Match Season 2. Unfortunately for him, he followed suit on his quintessential reality TV persona and ended up in a conundrum with Jessica Vestal and Melinda Berry (Melrose) and enraged fans of the popular reality dating show, further dragging him through the mud. It also didn’t help when he shared that he’d been drunk through most of his time on the show. Jowsey has publicly stated that he wants to find true love, but with a constant pursuit of relationships in the public eye and his dirty laundry being aired repeatedly, it’s probably time for him to hang up his reality TV laurels.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Marked the Beginning of the Reality Star's Popularity

When Too Hot to Handle debuted in 2020, it shook the world of reality TV. Considering the fact that it hit screens during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when large sections of the population were isolated at home, there was a general surge in the viewership of reality TV. So it’s no surprise that it didn’t take long for the show’s contestants to gain massive fanfare. Many couples were still together during the season finale of Too Hot to Handle Season 1. However, it was Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago’s relationship that people wanted to know about, considering the number of times the duo broke the rules on the show.

After the show wrapped, the duo tried to form a relationship several times, and Jowsey even proposed to her over Zoom with a Ring Pop. However, factors like long distance, disagreements, and life changes played a part in things not working out for them. Finally, Farago infamously confirmed on the Domenick Nati Show back in June 2021 that the couple had called it quits and remarked how he was being “extremely disrespectful” to her online. Although she didn’t provide any further details, she did remark on how his words didn’t match his actions — a classic indication of f-boy behavior. Jowsey provided his own explanation of why they broke up in a YouTube video and stated that he "had to end things to protect myself and Francesca."

Harry Jowsey Is a Poster Boy for Reality TV

Jowsey starred in MTV’s reality dating mini-show Match Me If You Can, which debuted during the finale episode of The Challenge: Double Agents and on MTV's YouTube in 2021. In 2023, Harry Jowsey competed alongside Love Island Australia contestant Teddy Brigg in The Amazing Race Australia 7 and was eliminated 8th. During his time on the show, Jowsey also came under fire for putting his foot in his mouth when he’d remarked that he throws his underwear out after each wear. This stirred a lot of controversy, and he had to clarify that he was joking.

Harry Jowsey also participated in Dancing with the Stars Season 32 in the same year, where he partnered up with first-time pro Rylee Arnold. Although there were speculations that the two were dating at the time, all of it was put to rest when Jowsey made revelations on the first episode of his podcast Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey. He revealed that the duo definitely grew close during the time on the show, but they only shared a platonic relationship as he had a secret girlfriend during his time on DWTS. Harry Jowsey then starred in Perfect Match Season 2, where he sought to resolve his reality TV persona of being a player by claiming that therapy and self-help books had prepped him for a long-term commitment.

His Behavior on 'Perfect Match' Has Further Branded Him a Playboy

Harry Jowsey started off his journey on Perfect Match Season 2 by attempting to explore a match with Too Hot to Handle alum Elys Hutchinson, but given his general reputation, she had bluntly remarked that she couldn’t trust him and subsequently broke things off in Episode 3. Jowsey seemed evidently hurt that his past actions were preventing him from finding love on the show, but things took a turn when he was matched with Jessica Vestal from Love Is Blind Season 6. The duo instantly hit it off, and she was willing to give him a chance without preconceived notions. Although the couple had their ups and downs, they overcame all hurdles and ended up being one of the strongest couples by the end of Episode 6.

However, for better or for worse, later on in the season, when Jowsey is left without his partner, he takes a body shot off Too Hot to Handle alum Melinda Berry’s belly and carries her with her legs wrapped around him. When Berry said they kissed off-camera, things got incredibly messy as Jowsey denied her claims and accused her of being a clout chaser. After a whirlwind of he-said-she-said, unmatching, and apologies later, it was revealed in the season finale that Berry was telling the truth after Jowsey admitted that he wasn’t honest with someone he cared about. The revelation led Vestal to state that “sometimes good people make bad decisions,” although she believes that Jowsey wants to do better, she doesn’t think he’s the man for her. A post-credits scene in the finale revealed that the pair got back together a month after filming but called it quits shortly after.

Harry Jowsey’s Very Public Relationships and Podcast Revelations Are Proof That It’s Time To Call It Quits

When Harry Jowsey stated on Perfect Match Episode 3 that he “slept with pretty much every person on a Netflix reality show,” at this point, it wouldn’t even be surprising. Jowsey has been the talk of tabloids ever since his heyday in reality TV due to his very public relationships. Apart from Farago, one of his most prominent relationships was with another Too Hot to Handle alum and winner of Perfect Match Season 1, Georgia Hassarati, as they had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship until April 2023. Things turned ugly with lies and accusations being thrown around, which even prompted Hassarati to release three TikTok videos that explained the prevalent cheating, lying and toxicity that she was subject to in their relationship.

Jessica Vestal also spilled the tea on why her relationship with Jowsey didn’t work out on The Viall Files podcast and blamed it mainly on his dynamic with his DWTS co-star Rylee Arnold. When connecting the dots, it doesn’t take a genius to realize that the secret girlfriend that Jowsey had referred to on his podcast was probably Vestal when taking into consideration the timeline of the filming and release dates of Perfect Match Season 2 and DWTS Season 32. After his stint on Perfect Match Season 2, even host Nick Lachey believes that Jowsey “just did nothing but solidify the reputation that he had.”

Harry Jowsey himself revealed on his podcast in an episode titled “I Was a Perfect Mess” on Netflix's 'Perfect Match'" that he broke 13 months of sobriety while on the show and can’t recall most of the statements he made. Jowsey stated in a conversation with US Weekly back in May while discussing his skin cancer diagnosis that Perfect Match would likely be his “last hurrah” for a while as he wants to seek a relationship outside the reality TV realm. Sticking by this might be the best course of action for Jowsey, as evidently living a personal life from one reality show to another has only turned him into a villain in viewers’ eyes.

All seasons of Perfect Match are available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

