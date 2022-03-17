Last year celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. To commemorate that special occasion Warner Brothers released Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max this past January. While Potterheads everywhere are still crying over this beautiful special, it has now been announced that it will premiere on Cartoon Network and TBS on Sunday, April 10th. The special will air on CN as a part of its ACME block at 6 P.M. ET and will then play an encore presentation on TBS at 8 P.M. ET. This would be just in time for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which releases in theaters later that week on April 15th.

There is also an incentive to re-watch the special as both networks will feature a new sneak peek at The Secrets of Dumbledore. Not that any Harry Potter fan would need an excuse to re-watch this special and once you are done watching it on CN you can continue your euphoric emotional reaction on TBS. For anyone who has not watched the anniversary special yet, the synopsis reads as followed:

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson reunite, together with other favorite cast members and esteemed filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films. Originally created as a celebration of the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, this unique television event includes brand new cast discussions, insights from the creative team behind the magic, and comments from creator J.K. Rowling.

In addition to our favorite wizarding trio the special includes franchise actors Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch. On top of that, producer David Heyman, and directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates also all make an appearance.

There have been many reunion specials honoring other franchises in the past, but none hit quite like this one. Everything, from the grand production design to the effort put in getting almost every cast member involved, made this tribute live up to the immense hype and then some. You could tell how much everyone involved cared about making the best event possible and that just adds to the emotional highs of the special itself. Seeing Radcliffe, Grint, Watson in a room together after all this time away was absolutely spellbinding. It was like we were reuniting with old friends and family ourselves. Seeing their loving friendship was just tear-jerking even if you were a casual fan, and it was a gift to lifelong fans like no other. Because of this, the special was beloved by critics and fans alike. It also felt like it renewed interest in this iconic franchise in the hearts of moviegoers around the world. This bodes well for The Secrets of Dumbledore’s release.

It will be exciting to see what new things will be shown from The Secrets of Dumbledore when the special premieres on April 10, 2022. You can watch the teaser for the network premiere of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts down below.

