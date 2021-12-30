Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has swung open the doors to the great hall and given excited viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming special that is set to land on HBO Max, New Year's Day, January 1. The festivities will take place at the original filming location, Leavesden Studio, where the actors spent much of their time all those years ago. The event will allow for reconnection among the film franchise’s giant, star-studded cast, many of whom haven’t seen each other since the cameras stopped rolling ten years ago.

Familiar faces including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Ian Hart, Alfred Enoch, Toby Jones, and Evanna Lynch will all be in attendance along with filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates and producer David Heyman.

The behind the scenes featurette shares a look at what’s to come with the cast, dressed to the nines, reuniting over hugs and chats in the iconic castle from the beloved films. Champagne flutes in hand, we see the gang laugh and dance as they speak to one another about their experiences on and off set and what Harry Potter has meant to them over the years. Oldman, who played the role of Sirius Black, a father figure to Harry, remarks on the time that has passed saying, “All the memories of working here come flooding back. It's like it was last week.”

The featurette also gives fans a look at the studio where the movies were filmed with the cast commenting on how much of a facelift it has gotten in the ten years since they brought the Wizarding World to life. Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid the gamekeeper at Hogwarts, tells us that the studio used to be a manufacturing plant for Rolls Royce Aero Engines and were otherwise “just sheds, it wasn’t soundproofed or anything.” Adding to Coltrane’s studio story, Bonham Carter, who played the evil witch, Bellatrix Lestrange, described the filming space as “leaky” and “makeshift.”

With so many of the film’s actors, actresses, and creative team returning to reminisce on their experience molding one of the most popular book series into one of the most popular film series of all times and maybe even sneaking in some more fun stories about the production, fans are sure to be in for a treat when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts debuts on HBO Max January 1. While you wait for Saturday’s premiere, take a look at the featurette below to get sentimental with the cast and crew.

