After last month's exciting announcement, Wizarding World fans across the world have been waiting patiently, with their wands at the ready, for the return to Hogwarts. With the highly anticipated anniversary event set to premiere on January 1, the big day is just around the corner and HBO Max has given us a treat. The official poster for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts has been revealed.

The HBO Max Original retrospective special will be taking fans on a very magical journey through one of the most popular film franchises of all time. The Golden trio — Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson — will reunite to take us on a broom ride down memory lane. They will also be joined by many of their beloved cast members and filmmakers who helped to bring the magical world to life. This will be the first time the cast and crew have come together since the franchise ended, and it seems fitting that their reunion will be to celebrate the anniversary of the film that started it all, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The cast members who will be joining the reunion include Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Toby Jones, Ian Hart, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch. We will also be seeing producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

The executive producers for the anniversary special are Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment who has worked on projects such as A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, and Pulse Films who helped produce Beastie Boys Story.

All the Harry Potter films were produced by Warner Bros, and the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is no exception. The retrospective special is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the magical Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter.

If you would like to watch the trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts check out this magical link, but in the meantime check out the new poster below:

