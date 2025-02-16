While fans focus on the upcoming reboot, other parts of Harry Potter get less attention, including the stage show. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a recent addition to the world, with an interesting premise as it focuses on the next generation at Hogwarts. Yet one crucial detail contradicts the original story: the process of Sorting characters into Hogwarts Houses. Whether a person is Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw says a lot about their personality and values, yet there is more to it than how you act, and The Cursed Child doesn't seem to realize that.

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is only placed in Gryffindor after some hesitation on the part of the Sorting Hat (Leslie Phillips) as to where Harry would best fit, ultimately settling on Gryffindor after Harry weighed in on the matter. The idea of the sorting process is later explored in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as Harry questions his identity, but The Cursed Child relies on Harry's son Albus being placed in Slytherin. This wouldn't be an issue except that, before the sorting, and even in the final scene of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, show Albus worrying about the risk of being a Slytherin. Harry's experience proves that if Albus were really afraid of being Slytherin, all he had to do was ask, and the Sorting Hat would not have made him one, making Albus a Slytherin is a glaring plothole for the play.

Harry Potter Got an Opinion in His Sorting