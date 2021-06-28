The reimagined play will be among the first Broadway shows to return after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will make its return to North American stages for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns as a one-part show. Originally a two-part play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will no longer require two tickets to see in whole. Soon to resume shows in New York, San Francisco, and Canada as one-day events, the award-winning play takes place 19 years after the events of the beloved book series and follows Harry, Hermoine, and Ron on an all-new adventure with a new generation of wizards and witches.

Here’s what playwrights Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, who reworked the original script alongside J.K. Rowling said about the announcement.

"We are incredibly excited to be returning to the U.S. with this reimagined Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. We've been working hard on this new version throughout lockdown and it's been a joyous process of rediscovery. It has given us a unique opportunity to look at the play with fresh eyes and we have been inspired by the entire creative team every step of the way."

Rowling also commented on the new approach to the stage play.

"Collaborating on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been one of the great joys of my professional life. While no one would wish for what has happened over the last year, it has given Jack, John and the first-class creatives who first breathed life into the production the opportunity to revisit the play, and to find a new way to frame our story-with amazing illusions and some exquisite new staging-all the while keeping our original story intact. I'm so proud to be associated with this new, reimagined version, and to be able to welcome back audiences to the Lyric, Curran and Ed Mirvish theatres."

The first performances of this new version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will take place on November 16 at Broadway's Lyric Theatre. Soon after, the show will run at the Curran in San Francisco, starting January 11, 2022, while the Canadian premiere in Toronto will begin in May 2022 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre. Broadway tickets will be available to general audiences on July 12, and San Francisco tickets will go live on July 21.

