The Big Picture Harry Potter's transition into a darker world began in Goblet of Fire, specifically during the scene where Professor Moody demonstrates the three Unforgivable Curses in a classroom setting.

The Unforgivable Curses are spells that are considered heinous and are outlawed by the Ministry of Magic. They include the Imperius Curse, which controls the victim's actions, the Cruciatus Curse, which inflicts excruciating pain, and the Killing Curse, which causes immediate death.

The scene in Goblet of Fire becomes even more disturbing when considering that the class is taught by Barty Crouch Jr., a Death Eater in disguise, and the students witnessing the spells are only 14 years old. The personal connections to the curses, especially for characters like Ron and Neville, add another layer of unease.

One of the traits that makes the Harry Potter franchise so memorable is its ability to appeal to both younger and older audiences. Fans of the series are able to look back fondly at the nostalgic whimsy of the films while still tackling darker themes and serious challenges. Over the course of the eight films, not only do the characters and audience grow up together, but there is a dramatic shift from carefree wonder to higher stakes and darker tones. Most people place that transition at the fifth movie, The Order of the Phoenix, after Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) signals the beginning of the Second Wizarding War (though the Ministry of Magic spends most of the film trying to deny it). However, an argument can be made that the tonal shift actually occurred in Goblet of Fire — but no, it's not during the scene that you think.

The scene in Goblet of Fire that sets the stage for the series' transition into a darker world actually occurs when Professor "Mad-Eye" Moody (Brendan Gleeson) first demonstrates the three Unforgivable Curses to the class. It's already an uncomfortable scene on first watch, but returning to this moment after the rest of the movie's events, or even after the rest of the series, makes this sequence exponentially more unnerving for its eerie foreshadowing and multiple layers of discontenting cruelty.

What Are the Unforgivable Curses in the Harry Potter Series?

Image via Warner Bros.

The scene in question takes place during Defence Against the Dark Arts (D.A.D.A.) class, where Professor Moody teaches his students about the three Unforgivable Curses. These spells are considered heinous dark magic and are so abhorred that the Ministry of Magic outlaws even simply casting them. If a wizard is caught performing one of these curses, they will immediately be sentenced to Azkaban — the Ministry's maximum security prison guarded by Dementors, dangerous magical creatures that literally suck out your hopes, happiness, and life.

The three curses are the Imperius Curse, the Cruciatus Curse, and the Killing Curse. The Imperius Curse (Imperio) allows its user to take away its victim's free will and control their actions with utmost certainty. It allows the caster to mind control creatures into performing their bidding, no matter how antithetical those actions would be to the recipient's own morals. This spell is prominently used by dark Wizards in order to get people to perform heinous acts for their own service. However, many Death Eaters also use the spell's notoriety to claim that they only served Voldemort because they were under the spell's influence.

The next outlawed spell is the Cruciatus Curse (Crucio), also called the Torture Curse. This spell causes the victim to feel immense and excruciating pain that is able to cause lasting mental and physical ramifications on a person if they are subjected to it for long enough. Death Eaters are quick to use this spell against their opponents, able to pry information even out of people affected by memory spells due to how potent the torture is. In order to cast this spell, the wielder must truly express a desire to inflict pain, as the spell's effects are dependent on the caster's intentions and emotions, making it the preferred curse for some of the most sadistic witches and wizards.

The final unforgivable curse is the most infamous of the group: the Killing Curse (Avada Kedavra). The spell takes the form of a striking green light and results in the victim's immediate death. It is one of the most effective and powerful spells that a wizard can cast, with no conceivable counter-spells or remedies to its effect. Voldemort, in particular, was notorious for using this curse. Throughout all of wizarding history, there has been only one person to ever survive a blast from this spell: Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), which is how he earned the nickname of "the Boy Who Lived."

RELATED: 'Prisoner of Azkaban' Is the Best Directed, but Worst Written Harry Potter Movie

"Professor Moody" Demonstrates These Spells in a Classroom in 'Goblet of Fire'

Image via Warner Bros.

Professor "Mad-Eye" Moody (or should we say, Barty Crouch, Jr.) demonstrates these spells to his students in the first D.A.D.A. class of the year in Goblet of Fire. Despite being outlawed by the Ministry of Magic, Moody believes in a practical approach to ensure that his students are familiar with the dark arts in case the time comes when they need to defend themselves again. Moody then performs these spells in succession on a creepy spider-like creature. He uses the Imperius Curse to whisk it around the room, at times making his students laugh at their classmate's peril, but also showing its dangers by almost forcing the creature to drown itself in water. Afterward, he casts the Cruciatus Curse on it, causing the creature to writhe in agony, its legs curling up at the horrific pain the spell imbued it with. Then, to the stunned silence of the class, Moody ends the creature's life with a swift, unforgiving "Avada Kedavra."

In this brief scene, the students and audience are shown some of the most dangerous spells in the wizarding world in rapid succession, leaving a disquieting unease in its wake. There's a sudden sense of reality that hits, as magic is shown to not just be about flying broomsticks and disarming your opponents; there are seriously violent and dangerous spells that dark wizards are capable and willing to use. Even though it's just in a classroom, there is an overarching sense that the stakes have just been raised.

This 'Goblet of Fire' Scene Is Unnerving for Multiple Reasons

Image via Warner Bros.

While the scene in the D.A.D.A. classroom was already sinister for its subject matter, taking a second look at this segment after the film reveals so many more reasons why it's so alarming. The first is that the class isn't taught by Professor "Mad-Eye" at all, but by Barty Crouch Jr. (David Tennant), a Death Eater in disguise who has assumed Moody's identity in order to bring Voldemort back to life. Suddenly, the lesson isn't just uncomfortable — it feels sinister. Furthermore, as "Moody" even says during the lesson, the Ministry feels that the students are too young to learn about these spells — and they are. In Goblet of Fire, it's only Harry's 4th year, so this is a classroom of 14-year-olds. These children are barely in their teenage years and are shown some of the most dangerous weapons in their culture in up-close detail. As if learning about these curses theoretically isn't unnerving enough, they have to witness these spells being cast on an innocent creature. This is a practical lesson on mind-control, torture, and murder given by a convicted terrorist to the equivalent of high school freshmen.

There is also something disconcerting about how personal each of these spells feels to the students. "Moody" asks Ron (Rupert Grint) about the Imperius Curse, then immediately notes that his father would be quite familiar with it. Arthur Weasley (Mark Williams) works in the Misuse of Muggle Artifacts department of the Ministry, where he oversees interactions with non-magical people that might risk exposing the wizarding world. The Imperius Curse is highly relevant in his work, as it could be used by dark wizards to force non-magical people to do their bidding. So, when "Moody" demonstrates this curse to Ron, he illustrates one of the most dangerous aspects of his father's profession.

Perhaps the most heinously personal interaction in this scene is when "Moody" asks Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) to watch him cast the Cruciatus Curse. Neville's immense discomfort can initially be read as general anxiety around the torture of the spider-creature, but it's much more intimate than that. His parents are later revealed to have been tortured by said curse — to such a violent degree that they both were driven to insanity. While his parents are still alive, they are permanently incapacitated and have lost all semblance of their sanity due to this spell. What's even worse is that Barty Crouch Jr., alongside the sadistic Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter), was one of the wizards that tortured the Longbottom's.

After the first two demonstrations, Hermione (Emma Watson) speaks up to ask "Moody" to stop, However, ignoring her pleas, he instead casts the Killing Curse on the spider on her desk, inches from her own face. The flash of green light reflects off Harry's face, a triggering reminder of the curse that took his parents from him and gave him his lightning bolt scar.

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' Was the Turning Point in the Series

Image via Warner Bros.

In this brief scene, the series was set on a course to become more tragic and harrowing. These three Unforgivable Curses would be used in this very movie, on several children at that. Viktor Krum (Stanislav Ianevski) was put under the Imperius Curse during the final event of the Tri-Wizarding Tournament. Harry Potter would be subjected to the Cruciatus Curse at the graveyard. And, most infamously, Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson) would be murdered by Voldemort, signaling the Dark Lord's return at the end of the film.

While Order of the Phoenix is the first movie in the series to have an all-encompassing aura of unease, this pivotal scene in Goblet of Fire marked the beginning of Harry Potter's descent into tragedies and horrors in the later films. This unexpected scene only looks more and more horrifying after reexamining its ominous foreshadowing and deeply personal jabs at the young, uninitiated students of Hogwarts.