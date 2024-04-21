The Big Picture The burning of the Burrow in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince was created specifically for the film, as it does not appear in the original novels.

The attack on the Burrow is an unnecessary spectacle because the stakes in the film are already high, so an additional scene not only doesn't add anything to the narrative, it crowds it.

The attack on the Weasley's home is also inconsequential, as we see the Burrow completely restored in the next movie.

Despite being one of the last movies in the series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince sometimes feels like the middle child of the beloved film franchise. Even though it was based on the penultimate book in the series, it ended up being the third-to-last adaptation because the final book was split into a two-part finale. After the harrowing events of the previous film, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, war is looming over the Wizarding World after Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) made his public return at the Ministry of Magic. Half-Blood Prince serves as the transitional story for Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) as he unknowingly spends his last year at Hogwarts, before the Second Wizarding War forces him on a sprawling search for Voldemort's horcruxes. The film and book both do a great job balancing the rising tensions of war with the remaining moments of youthful innocence, as Harry and company have their minds occupied by girls, dating, and the mystery of Tom Riddle. However, there is one scene added to the film that throws off this delicate balance: the attack on the Burrow. The Death Eater attack on the Burrow is a scene specifically added to The Half-Blood Prince film, but proves to be thematically redundant, making it stand out as a wholly unnecessary addition to the movie that lacks a satisfying payoff, begging the question of why it was added in the first place.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince As Harry Potter begins his sixth year at Hogwarts, he discovers an old book marked as "the property of the Half-Blood Prince" and begins to learn more about Lord Voldemort's dark past. Release Date July 7, 2009 Director David Yates Cast Daniel Radcliffe , Michael Gambon , Dave Legeno , Elarica Gallacher , Jim Broadbent , Geraldine Somerville Runtime 153 minutes Writers Steve Kloves , J.K. Rowling

Why the Attack on the Burrow in 'Half-Blood Prince' Doesn't Work

While spending the holidays with the Weasleys at their family home, the Burrow, Harry and Ginny (Bonnie Wright) share one of the cringiest interactions they have in the entire film series as Harry's newfound crush awkwardly ties his shoelaces for him in a tense "romantic" gesture. But the moment is swiftly interrupted as Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) makes an appearance outside the home, taunting Harry with the murder of his godfather Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) in the film before. Harry and Ginny chase the Death Eater through the fields, and Lupin (David Thewlis) and the other adults chase after them as the good guys duel the Death Eaters in a brief but intense confrontation. The dark wizards flee the scene, but not before they set the Burrow ablaze, causing massive destruction to the Weasley's home. The scene is chaotic, shrouded in darkness only lit up by flames and spells flying through the air, resulting in one of the most action-packed sequences in the entire film — but it ends up feeling sorely out of place.

The scene would work well in a vacuum, as it's an enthralling visual spectacle that features some genuinely tense and heart-racing moments as Harry tries to avenge his godfather, and the safe haven of the Burrow is violently breached. But it's not in an isolated scene; it's a part of a greater movie, and it just feels utterly unnecessary for multiple reasons. The two keywords as to why this attack ultimately feels unnecessary are stakes and consequences. This moment was meant to illustrate the heightened danger presented by the Death Eaters, but ultimately fails to accomplish this because of how inconsequential it ends up being.

In literally the next scene, Harry is back at school speaking with Hermione (Emma Watson) about the attack, stating that he'll always be threatened because he's the Chosen One. This interaction is meant to highlight just how dangerous Harry's life is, but it ends up just reminding audiences that this is actually the norm for the Boy Who Lived. And to punctuate this conversation, Ron (Rupert Grint) is seen making out with his girlfriend. It's such an abrupt tonal shift that feels unbalanced rather than intentional. Even as the film goes on, this attack is shown to have practically no consequences, as no one actually got hurt, and the Burrow is shown to be repaired in the future, as Harry continues to spend time there anyway, despite that moment's attempt to make the home feel like unsafe territory. There are no lasting effects to the attack on the Burrow, making its weird interjection in the movie feel like an unnecessary spectacle.

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' Is a Mystery and Personal Story

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the main reasons that the attack on the Burrow feels so out-of-place is because of how thematically irrelevant it is to the rest of the film. One of the most frequent criticisms of the movie is that it feels the most like a high school drama, which can be jarring after the darker mood of Order of the Phoenix right before it, and the two-part finale of The Deathly Hallows right after. However, that's entirely the point. The film is a mystery and a personal story about how Harry learns about Voldemort's past in order to find a way to defeat him, while navigating his own adolescent maturity. The juxtaposition of those two ideas is meant to complement each other, but the attack on the Burrow feels like an attempt to overshadow the more subtle personal aspects of the film with grandiose action. The lack of consequences, however, instead makes the action feel unwarranted and bloats the film with an extra scene that goes nowhere.

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' Still Has Real Stakes

Close

The desire to add greater stakes to Half-Blood Prince is understandable, but the way it was executed overlooked the genuine danger that is still prevalent in this film, despite some of the more lighthearted beats. The biggest and boldest example, of course, is the death of Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon). Severus Snape's (Alan Rickman) "betrayal" and murder of the Hogwarts headmaster symbolizes the end of Harry's youth, effectively stripping him of his most devoted mentor and protector. And the effect of this death is even more impactful because of how safe Hogwarts felt in this film. Even though Harry has faced countless dangers in the halls of the Wizarding school, Dumbledore's presence was always a stalwart blanket of protection. If Dumbledore's death isn't enough, the Death Eater attack on the Astronomy Tower sees prominent villains like Bellatrix and Fenrir Greyback (David Legeno) within the school walls as a visceral signifier that war can not be prevented from entering Hogwarts' grounds.

The loss of Dumbledore isn't the only high-stakes and consequential danger in the film. In parallel to Harry's ascent into responsibility as the Chosen One, his foil Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) suffers an immense descent as he becomes a sworn Death Eater. The two boys are forced to grow up in this film, best represented by the vicious duel that occurs between them. A far cry from their first duel in Chamber of Secrets, this confrontation ends because Harry casts Sectumsempra, a powerful curse created by Snape that leaves Malfoy with bloody lacerations and near death. The theme of youth being forced into war is prevalent throughout, such as when Katie Bell (Georgina Leonidas), one of Harry's long-standing Quidditch teammates, falls victim to a vicious curse. The stakes have already been raised to immeasurable heights, making the attack on the Burrow needlessly redundant and a prime example of an unnecessary addition to a book adaptation film.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max