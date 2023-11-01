The Big Picture "Harry Potter" references Shakespeare's "Macbeth" through the Hogwarts choir's song, "Double Trouble." This draws a connection between the two works through their depictions of witches.

This reference demonstrates that the Wizarding World in "Harry Potter" is aware of and appreciates Shakespeare and his sinister portrayal of witchcraft.

The fact that this song is performed at Hogwarts suggests that Shakespeare's work crossed the divide between the magical and muggle worlds, indicating a deeper connection between the two cultures.

William Shakespeare's works have been adapted in some of the strangest ways, from modern retellings to The Lion King's take on the story Hamlet. Yet many of Shakespeare's phrases have become so recognizable that even the most direct references seem natural. This is the case for Harry Potter's nod to Macbeth. The tragedy involves royalty, ambition, and murder, and altogether seems very unlike Harry Potter, but there is one commonality: witches. Though the depictions of witchcraft are drastically different, Harry Potter references the older work in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in the song sung by the Hogwarts choir.

Directed by Filius Flitwick (Warwick Davis), the choir sings "Double Trouble," which borrows words from Shakespeare's "Song of the Witches." Interestingly, this is not the only reference to these characters as they are sometimes referred to as the "Weird Sisters," which is also the name of the back that performs at the Yule Ball in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Yet the song is a more significant reference. The connection between "Song of the Witches" and Hogwarts makes sense to the audience, as Hogwarts is famously a school of witchcraft and wizardry, but there are more layers to it. However, there are in-universe ramifications as well. Normally oblivious to muggle things, the Wizarding World seems to share a love of Shakespeare, recognizing his creepy depiction of witchcraft despite its difference from their world.

'Macbeth' and 'Harry Potter' Both Feature Witches

The connection is not lost on anyone with a passing knowledge of Macbeth. "Song of the Witches" reads like a potion, similar to those made in Harry Potter, though the students are not required to chant their ingredients. Most of the song the Hogwarts choir sings is made up of the words of the "Song of the Witches," though reordered. "Double Trouble" includes one line not from "Song of the Witches," as the children sing, "Something wicked this way comes." But this is from Macbeth as well. Said by the same characters after their chant, it has become one of the play's most famous lines. This phrase has become undeniably tied to witchcraft as a whole, but it originated from Shakespeare, and specifically from the three Witches in Macbeth.

There is an obvious connection between "Song of the Witches" and the school of witchcraft. Yet, this small reference is indicative of a deeper relationship. Macbeth's witches are a classic depiction of witches, and Harry Potter is part of that legacy. Beyond that, Macbeth is set in Scotland, which is also the location of Hogwarts. This more veiled connection is less important but adds to the relation these works of fiction share. But the underlying meaning of the reference lies in the plot of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Throughout the story, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) encounters the seer, Professor Trelawney (Emma Thompson), who predicts Peter Pettigrew's (Timothy Spall) escape, much like the three witches in Macbeth foretell of the title character's rise to power. The mirroring of the plot makes the song a clever reference.

Do 'Harry Potter's Characters Understand the Shakespeare Reference?

The world of Harry Potter is similar enough to reality that it is likely Shakespeare and, specifically, Macbeth exist. However, the wizards in the films are largely unaware of muggle culture. Memorably, Arthur Weasley (Mark Williams), a muggle enthusiast, doesn't understand rubber ducks. Wizards have their own school subjects, children's stories, and music, leaving no reason Flitwick would choose a song with lyrics from muggle literature. The fact that this song is performed in front of the school suggests that the Wizarding World is aware of Shakespeare. The series contains many historical, mythological, and literary references, even implying King Arthur's Merlin was a member of the community by using his name as an exclamation. Nicolas Flamel, owner of the sorcerer's stone in the first film, was a real-life French scribe.

So what does that mean for Shakespeare? This could indicate that the Bard is meant to be a part of the magical community. After all, he was a wizard with words, but this song isn't enough to make Shakespeare an in-universe wizard. Though the Wizarding World is separate from the muggles, there is a certain amount of crossover, namely muggle-born and half-blood wizards. With generations since Shakespeare wrote his plays and their constant popularity, the Bard could easily have made the jump into the Wizarding World without having been a part of it himself. But this song does suggest that the witches and wizards of Harry Potter embrace the somewhat sinister reputation the titles carry around muggles.

