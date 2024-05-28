The Big Picture Celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter with Prisoner of Azkaban back in theaters from May 31!

Get ready to dive into an emotionally charged plot with new characters and dark secrets revealed.

Warner Bros. plans to bring back the magic of Hogwarts on the big screen for nostalgic fans.

Harry Potter is one franchise that keeps on giving, what started as books have now spawned into movies, games, toys, and soon a series. The movies led by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as the fan-favorite trio of friends have entertained generations and are loved around the world. Whether one has noticed or not it’s been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’s release and Warner Bros is planning to celebrate in style.

The studio is bringing back the third installment in the franchise to the theatres, it has announced. Fans will have another chance to feel the magic on the big screen. Prisoner of the Azkaban is among the best movies in the eight-movie-long franchise and sets the stage for some very dark stuff after the first two movies, Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets, familiarize us with Hogwarts and its many students, professors, and secrets. Rewatching the movie on the big screen will be a great way to celebrate for fans looking for nostalgia.

What’s ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ About?

Prisoner of Azkaban finds Harry, Ron, and Hermione in their third year of magical studies, the group has slightly grown up and are more often found in trouble. Things take a turn when we learn that Sirius Black, once a trusted friend of Harry’s parents James and Lily, who was sent to Azkaban for being accused of being a Death Eater has escaped. However, once Harry runs into him, he learns the truth is far from reality.

The movie introduces us to new characters Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew, who thicken the plot by going into the history of Harry’s parents, providing more clarity on their deaths. While Sirius is introduced as the antagonist, he turns out to be one of the most loved characters in the franchise and Harry’s godfather. The performances in the feature are incredible and director Alfonso Cuarón brilliantly merges an emotionally charged story with his cinematic style. The movie has its own concept of time travel as well, which distinguishes it from the rest of the franchise.

Along with the leading trio, the movie also cast David Thewlis as Remus, Gary Oldman as Sirius Black, Timothy Spall as Peter Pettigrew, Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore, Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall, Emma Thompson as Sybill Trelawney, and many more.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban returns to theatres on May 31. The entire Harry Potter franchise is available on Max to stream.