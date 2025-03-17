Although the franchise is surrounded by controversy thanks to 'She Who Shall Not Be Named,' it is impossible to deny the global reach of the Harry Potter franchise. Despite the ongoing issues with its creator, Harry Potter's journey from zero to hero is still a beloved tale held close to millions of hearts, with the series' many fans rewatching each of the eight movies year-on-year. In fact, thanks to a report cited on Deadline, there's data that now proves beyond doubt just how beloved the franchise remains to this day, with the first installment alone becoming one of the most-watched movies on streaming site Max in 2024.

According to the report, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was watched over 40 million times on the streaming service Max last year and reached nearly 20% of Warner Bros. Discovery's subscriber base. This is data gathered via Digital-i’s British streaming exports list 2024, which measures viewing from outside the UK on Netflix, Disney, Prime Video, and Max in the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, and other key territories.

Despite being by some distance the oldest project on the list, The Philosopher's Stone's huge numbers place it eighth on the list, with the movie climbing highest in Latin America, where it finished fifth, reaching over a quarter of subscribers in the region. Not only that, but the fourth installment, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire​​​​​​, also made the top 10. In the US alone, a huge 633 million hours of British content was consumed in 2024, with Harry Potter playing a pivotal role in such a large figure.

British Netflix Projects Dominated the Top 10