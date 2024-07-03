The Big Picture The Harry Potter film franchise had to make necessary cuts from the book series, but one scene that should not have been cut was when Hermione solves the potion riddle at the end of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Like any adaptation, the Harry Potter film franchise is not exactly like the books, with plots and characters cut, details changed, and even a few added sequences, but overall, the film series is a good adaptation. Still, some of the changes leave something to be desired. As the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone has a particularly difficult job introducing the magical world and the characters who populate it. Though it largely remains faithful to the story fans already knew, a few changes are worth noting, like cutting the poltergeist, Peeves, or minimizing Harry's trip to Diagon Alley. Certainly, the film needed to save time, but the biggest loss comes near the end as the three young heroes desperately attempt to save the day.

Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), Hermione (Emma Watson), and the rest make the audience fall in love with the story, as the trio makes it their mission to protect the ancient Sorcerer's Stone that they believe Snape (Alan Rickman) is trying to steal. As they sneak into the secret hiding place where Dumbledore (Richard Harris) has hidden the artifact, Harry, Ron, and Hermione face several obstacles, each put into place by a teacher to protect the artifact. Fortunately, they are uniquely equipped to handle these challenges, as Ron relies on his chess skills, and Harry shows off his flying, but the one that shows off Hermione's talents is not in the film, robbing the audience of a fascinating character moment.

Hermione Should've Solved the Potions Riddle in 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'

The film shows Harry, Ron, and Hermione facing challenges as they chase after Quirrell (Ian Hart), who is really after the Stone, though they believe it to be Snape. It begins pretty similarly to the book as they face Fluffy, the three-headed dog, escape the Devil's Snare, catch the flying key, and play as chess pieces on a giant board, but afterward, that changes. The film cut two challenges, the first being a troll, which Harry and Hermione didn't have to fight because it was already unconscious, followed by an intense potion riddle that, if solved wrong, could kill them instantly.

The riddle consists of seven bottles of liquid: three filled with poison, two with nettle wine, one that will see the drinker safely back to the precious room, and one that will allow a person to walk through the flames that block the next doorway. With a riddle to solve, Hermione quickly and confidently deduces which bottle is which, allowing her and Harry to decide what comes next. Only one of them can go on because there is not much potion left, which is the only reason Hermione stays behind rather than joining Harry in confronting Voldemort. Instead of including this, the film leaves Hermione behind to care for Ron after his sacrifice. Ron is certainly in pain, but Harry faces much more danger as he forges ahead, and letting him do so alone makes more sense when there is a legitimate reason she cannot go on.

The Riddle Foreshadows Hermione's Importance in the Harry Potter Franchise

The potion riddle is more than just another obstacle to reaching the final villain. It highlights Snape's role in protecting the stone, and the level of difficulty in solving the riddle should prove that he didn't want anyone to find it. It's an early sign of his loyalty to Dumbledore, making it notable. But it is even more important when it comes to Hermione because solving this riddle represents her role for the rest of the series. It becomes one of the earliest times Harry would have died without Hermione to save him. More than showing off Hermione's intelligence, the scene demonstrates that without her, Harry could never make it as far as he did. This is a recurring situation throughout the series as Hermione discovers the truth about the Basilisk, frees them of Umbridge (Imelda Staunton), and even directs them toward the deathly hallows. Harry may be the hero, but he wouldn't have made it very far without Hermione's support.

Hermione's character shines as she solves the near-impossible riddle, showing off her practical thinking even under extreme pressure. Arguably, the film does still allow her to complete one of the challenges, as Hermione gets the trio through the Devil's Snare. However, this only shows off her skill with memorization, not critical thinking like the puzzle. Hermione's logic is much more important. Before solving the puzzle, the book even has her say that few wizards bother with that skill. In Ron's challenge, he shows off his loyalty by sacrificing himself for his friends. Harry not only uses his talent as a seeker, but when he comes to the Mirror of Erised, he proves his desire to do right, getting him the stone. But Hermione dealing with the Devil's Snare doesn't share the same significance. Cutting the potion challenge prevented Hermione from demonstrating why she was the best person to round out the trio. Plenty of students pay better attention in class than Ron and Harry, but few, if any, have Hermione's brilliance.

Cutting the Potions Riddle Took Away an Important Moment for Hermione

Hermione loses more than a chance to show her talents as the trial adds emphasis to her acknowledgment that Harry must go on. Hermione is an incredibly capable and independent witch, but when there is only enough potion for one, she has no argument about sending Harry on without her. Instead, she encourages him. Harry volunteers himself, and Hermione recognizes that he is a better fit for the confrontation, putting aside her pride. Both the books and the films include the famous line, "Books and cleverness! There are more important things – friendship and bravery," as she and Harry part ways, but it means more when her cleverness just saved them.

Cutting the potion puzzle not only took away a cool scene but stole an important moment for Hermione. Her character is vital to the story, and though the potion riddle is just one of many examples, it perfectly demonstrates her capabilities even at a young age. The puzzle is made to stump any wizard, but Hermione figures it out quickly because, even at eleven, she is smarter than most. The film removed it, cutting what should've been proof of who Hermione is and her essential value to the survival of the trio.

