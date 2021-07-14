Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced new Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone featuring a fresh way to watch the whimsical family film: Magical Movie Mode. The newest format will allow fans to watch the film with the company of director Chris Columbus' funny, insightful commentary, as well as overlaid graphics and audio during select scenes to immerse you in the Wizarding World with filmmaking trivia, geeky Harry Potter facts, and more.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The 2001 film kicked off one of the great film franchises of all time and played an enormous role in creating the cultural phenomenon that is Harry Potter. The new Magical Movie Mode release of the film comes on the heels of two exciting bits of Harry Potter news: a global tour exhibition opening in Philadelphia next year and the upcoming debut of a new one-part production of the blockbuster stage hit, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Perhaps best remembered as a nostalgic, fantasy adventure for many kids of the early 2000s, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone still stands as a fantastic beginning to the Wizarding World. The film introduced audiences to the series' beloved cast and set the foundation and world-building for the following seven films to follow. Filled with genuine moments of magic and awe, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone surely deserves to be given a special home release for its two-decade anniversary, and Warner Bros. Magical Movie Mode may just scratch that itch for fans who want to return in a fun, nostalgic, and magical way to the film that started it all.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and its Magical Movie Mode will be available on August 17 in honor of the film's 20th anniversary. Read the official announcement for the new release below.

The Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world’s best-loved franchises and represents a vast, interconnected world which touches all aspects of Harry Potter fans’ lives. Today it encompasses bestselling novels, blockbuster Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, a multi award-winning stage play, innovative products and apparel, state-of-the-art video and mobile games, unique retail experiences and live entertainment – including world-class Universal theme parks, exhibitions, the popular Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter attraction, and two new virtual reality experiences at Harry Potter New York. Magical Movie Mode includes director’s commentary from Chris Columbus offering candid insight and amusing anecdotes from the production of the first film, deleted scenes, quizzes testing your potent knowledge of a vast array of topics from the film, graphics and audio during select scenes in the film draw you further into Harry’s world, and much more!

