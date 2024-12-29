Even though they aren’t technically Christmas movies, the Harry Potter film series has become a staple in the holiday viewing season. There’s nothing better than enjoying a solid movie marathon, and stepping into the Wizarding World and strolling into The Great Hall in all of its Christmassy goodness takes it to an entirely different level. Perhaps that’s why the movie that started it all — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — is currently casting a spell on Max’s Top 10. Sure, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story may seem like the logical content to indulge in during the week between Christmas and the New Year, but a Harry Potter marathon will give you not one, not two, but eight feature-length bits of entertainment.

Setting up the lengthy tale and journey that’s to come, filmmaker Chris Columbus’ Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone introduces audiences to the titular character, played by Daniel Radcliffe. On his eleventh birthday, the young boy discovers that he hails from a lineage of wizards and has impressive abilities of his own. Against his aunt and uncle’s wishes, he’s shuttled off to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he learns alongside other blossoming magic wielders. Along the way, he learns more about his deceased parents and even some unbelievable truths about himself.

‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’s Ties to the Holiday Season