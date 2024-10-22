In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an Animagus is a witch or wizard who can turn themselves into an animal. This is a talent that they are not born with and must willingly undergo. To become an Animagus, one must drink a special potion and cast a specific spell as a daily ritual for a period of months. Once the transformation is complete, the Ministry of Magic requires the Animagus to register, though very few ever actually do.

In canon lore, there are loads of Animagi, but only ten have thus far been named and identified. It's important to note that even though Nagini (Claudia Kim) was revealed to be a woman in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, she is not an Animagus. Nagini is a Maledictus, meaning her ability to turn into a snake is part of a blood curse and is not something she did willingly. Over the course of decades, she gradually lost her ability to turn herself back into a human. With that in mind, these are the Animagi that have been named thus far, ranked according to their overall importance to the story and how loved they are by fans.

10 Morrigan

Animal: Crow

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Very, very little is known about Morrigan. It's never quite revealed what her role in the story was or even when she lived. However, what is known is that she was an Irish pure-blooded witch whose descendant was Isolt Sayre, who went on to found Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which is effectively the North American version of Hogwarts. This also makes her a distant relation of Voldemort, the Dark Lord himself.

It is also known that she was able to turn into a crow, though whether she used this for nefarious purposes or not is never alluded to. In Irish mythology, the goddess Morrigan could also take the shape of a crow and was often seen as the goddess of war and death, so the name likely befitted her station. It's hard to imagine a good-hearted witch would take the shape of an omen of death. Still, Morrigan's role in the story is practically non-existent. She's just a cool bit of lore that isn't as widely known.

9 Cliodna

Animal: Seabird

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Cliodna derives her name from the Irish goddess of love and beauty and is effectively a counterpart to Morrigan. She, too, was an Irish witch, except she could turn into a seabird rather than a crow, and she spent much of her time healing the sick with magical herbs or music. In the first novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) actually receives a collectible card featuring her image from a chocolate frog, though this is not mentioned in the movies.

Like Morrigan, her place in the story is pretty much non-existent. However, she is still revered by many in the magical world as one of the greatest witches who ever lived, aiding the sick and using her talents for good rather than for evil. She lived in the Middle Ages and was always accompanied by three other seabirds; though, these were just birds and not human in any way.

8 Adrian Tutley

Animal: Gerbil

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Adrian Tutley is only mentioned in Wizarding World, where it is revealed that Tutley was one of the most skilled Animagi that existed. He could turn himself into an adorable gerbil at will, and he regularly attended the International Symposium of Animagi, where he was considered one of the most experienced attendees.

He was known for being particularly strict about the rules surrounding Animagi. Tutley became furious when a group of students at Uagadou, the African version of Hogwarts, all turned themselves into elephants or giraffes during a synchronized protest. This caused him to file a formal complaint about the incident with the International Confederation of Wizards, but it's never revealed what became of the event. It seems like Tutley was a bit of a grumpy, old fuddy-duddy, but at least Tutley has his own side story, even if it's a short one.

7 Morgan le Fay

Animal: Bird

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Morgan le Fay is a historical dark witch who was only mentioned in the writings of J.K. Rowling on Wizarding World. She exists not only in the canon but in Arthurian legend as well. In both, Morgan le Fay is stated to be the half-sister of King Arthur himself and is constantly at odds with the greatest wizard who ever lived, Merlin.

Merlin is quite an impressive background character in the series. Merlin is widely regarded as being one of the most influential wizards of all time, so it makes sense that he would have an equally important villain to face off against. It isn't quite clear what happened to Morgan le Fay, whether she was killed by Merlin or not; but it is known that she could turn into an unspecified species of bird, which allowed her to fly around the Kingdom of Avalon, which she ruled with an iron fist.

6 Talbott Winger

Animal: Eagle

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Talbott Winger only appears in the first novel and is a former student of Hogwarts who was sorted into Ravenclaw house. He was known for his ability to transform into an eagle, which came in handy with his position as a member of the Magical Law Enforcement Patrol. He played a pretty big role in the mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. However, this is not a canon source, so his deeds during that time are a bit fuzzy.

Aside from the first novel, he was made canon through Wizarding World, where a bit more of his life was detailed. It was said that he was skilled in poetry and Magizoology but not at dueling, which is ironic considering he's basically a magical police officer. Like many other Animagi, Talbott Winger has an exceptionally minor role in the story, but at least he actually physically appears during the novels.

5 Rita Skeeter

Animal: Beetle

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Rita Skeeter (Miranda Richardson) is the celebrity gossip columnist at The Daily Prophet. She first appears in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to interview the four Triwizard Champions about the upcoming trials. She does wind up interviewing Harry, of course; but she may as well not have because she fabricated pretty much everything in the article, spreading numerous lies and rumors about him.

She was subsequently banned from entering Hogwarts by Professor Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), but that didn't stop her. In the Goblet of Fire book, it is mentioned that she can turn herself into a beetle, which allows her to be a literal fly on the wall during important conversations. Thus, she can observe her targets while escaping detection. It is kind of a brilliant strategy, in an evil genius kind of way. Still, Rita Skeeter is far from a loved character due to her scummy practices and dastardly manipulation that is only intended to stir up gossip.