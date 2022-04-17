Today, it’s hard to imagine physical versions of the Harry Potter characters that aren’t inhabited by actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint. Over eight movies, these performers and so many others have been cemented as the de facto image of iconic figures from this series. But long before the Horcruxes and the Sorting Hat graced the silver screen, there was a point in time where Harry Potter was just one of an infinite number of popular children’s books hankering for a feature film adaptation. This is where a prospective animated take on the material from director Steven Spielberg comes into play. A bizarre yet intriguing idea for a Harry Potter adaptation that never came to pass, this proposed project can’t help but capture the imagination.

Spielberg’s potential participation in the very first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, dates back to 1999 shortly after Warner Bros. secured the film rights to the original book series. The New York Post reported that Steven Spielberg was a top name in consideration for the project, while a spokesperson for the filmmaker noted that, while the director was indeed interested in helming Sorcerer’s Stone, “so are a lot of other guys.”

It’s obvious why any studio would be interested in having Spielberg directing any movie but seeing his name alongside the likes of Jonathan Demme and Rob Reiner indicated that Warner Bros. was interested in attaching a big name to adapt such a beloved property. This initial collection of prospective directors, including Spielberg, was also comprised exclusively of American filmmakers, a contrast to how the cast for the Harry Potter films was mandated to be British. Spielberg fit within all the norms established for a potential Sorcerer’s Stone director while his experience on the likes of Jaws and Jurassic Park showed he had extensive experience helming lucrative film adaptations of books.

Despite seeming like a top-notch candidate for the gig, Spielberg would eventually pass on the opportunity to helm the first Harry Potter movie in February 2000. At the time, Spielberg merely said that his decision to turn down Sorcerer’s Stone simply came down to him wanting to pursue other projects. He would later expand on this decision by saying that this directorial gig offered no real challenges for him.

Image Via Warner Bros.

In the years that followed, more details came out about what led to Spielberg and Harry Potter parting ways. For one thing, former Warner Bros. president Alan Horn would reveal in 2011 that Spielberg was keen on wanting to make this project in animation. Inspired by the then-breakthrough projects at PIXAR and the prospect of translating a fantastical world into live-action, Spielberg apparently was interested in making Sorcerer’s Stone his first fully animated directorial effort.

It’s understandable why anyone circa. 1999 would believe that the magical stories of The Boy Who Lived could be only properly realized through animation given the limitations of visual effects in this era. This inclination towards animated filmmaking could also be a reflection of Spielberg’s creative pursuits in the preceding decades. Between founding the short-lived animation studio Amblimation and being an executive producer on a wave of Warner Bros. cartoon TV shows like Animaniacs, Spielberg was deeply immersed in the world of animation at this point in his career. It would make sense for him to want to take this artform and apply it to this pre-established world.

Additionally, his approach to the production would’ve incorporated multiple books rather than just focusing on Sorcerer’s Stone. This tactic reflects how different Sorcerer’s Stone was from the other book adaptations Spielberg had helmed in the past. When they were originally published, the Jaws and Jurassic Park novels had no sequels. Neither project had a slew of sequels to set up, they could function as standalone projects. This meant that Spielberg could pick and choose what material he wanted to include and exclude from the source material without worrying about jeopardizing potential sequels. Even many of Spielberg’s post-Sorcerer’s Stone book adaptations, such as War of the Worlds or The BFG, are standalone works that allow the filmmaker more flexibility in his creative process.

Mixing together Harry Potter books into one feature would’ve proven divisive to fans, but it’s easy to see how such an approach would fit into Spielberg’s wheelhouse as a filmmaker. This inclination may speak loudest as to why Spielberg never got the Sorcerer’s Stone directing gig. As pointed out by an unnamed Warner Bros. executive in an Entertainment Weekly article from March 2000, the fact that Spielberg would’ve had to be so slavishly devoted to the source material meant “it wasn't going to be his vision.” Plus, Spielberg further set himself against the creative aspirations of Warner Bros. by his reported desire to cast Haley Joel Osment as Harry Potter, which ran against the hopes of the producers to have someone from Britain play the part.

Once Spielberg left Sorcerer’s Stone, the directing hunt for this project went on, with Chris Columbus eventually securing the gig in March 2000. Interestingly, Columbus was a key creative voice on iconic projects from Spielberg’s Amblin Productions, as he had penned the screenplays for Gremlins and The Goonies. Harry Potter and friends wouldn’t be helmed by Spielberg, but they would at least be getting someone who had worked extensively with that iconic filmmaker.

Columbus’s eventual work on Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets reflected much of the intended creative aim of this series, particularly the slavish devotion to the source material. In fact, Chamber of Secrets sparked criticism from some corners for being too dedicated to the text at the expense of delivering a properly paced motion picture. While Spielberg was willing to tweak these books in translating them to the screen, Columbus, for better and for worse, was much more interested in preserving everything.

As for Spielberg, his filmmaking career continued to flourish even after his chance to direct Sorcerer’s Stone went up in smoke. Interestingly, some of his subsequent projects seemed to use bits and pieces of his creative ambitions for this original Harry Potter title. For one thing, Spielberg and Osment would join forces for A.I.: Artificial Intelligence in 2001. Meanwhile, Spielberg’s ambitions to direct a fully animated film adaptation of a famous European literary character that mixes and matches multiple installments of one series would come to pass…but on The Adventures of Tintin.

Though certainly not as popular as a prospective Spielberg-directed Sorcerer’s Stone adaptation would be, Tintin did show off the kind of visual imagination and stylized sensibility that made it apparent why this filmmaker was so entranced by this medium of storytelling. It also makes one wonder what his Sorcerer’s Stone could’ve looked like, though, admittedly, Spielberg’s approach would’ve robbed the world of genuinely great Harry Potter sequels like Harry Potter and the Prison of Azkaban. Fans of this franchise didn’t do so badly when it comes to the original eight Harry Potter titles, though the prospect of an unmade Spielberg adaptation can’t help but occupy one’s imagination nonetheless.

