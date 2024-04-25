The Big Picture Get ready for a magical experience as Audible and Pottermore team up for new Harry Potter audiobooks by over 100 actors starting in 2025.

The original Harry Potter audiobooks will still be available on Audible, with the new series promising immersive sound design and dramatic scoring.

Prepare for an enchanting new way to experience the wizarding world, with enhanced storytelling and a fresh layer to the beloved Harry Potter universe.

Hogwarts enthusiasts will be in for a treat following a move sure to delight fans around the globe, as Amazon’s Audible and Pottermore Publishing are joining forces to produce a brand-new audiobook series for the original seven Harry Potter books, slated for release starting late 2025. Each title will drop sequentially, transforming how listeners experience the beloved series, exclusively on Audible. In an almost unprecedented move, the productions will feature a staggering cast of over 100 actors, promising to bring the magical tales to life in ways "never heard before." Fans can expect a rich, immersive audio experience, complete with Dolby Atmos sound design, dramatic scoring, and a tapestry of character voices enhanced by real-world sound capture, according to the companies.

The original Harry Potter audiobooks, narrated by Stephen Fry and Jim Dale and first published in 1999, won't be going anywhere. These classics have amassed a whopping 1.4 billion global listening hours since hitting Audible in 2015 and will continue to be available alongside the new series. Audible CEO Bob Carrigan expressed his excitement about the project, noting the enduring appeal of the Harry Potter stories.

"With millions upon millions of Audible listeners devouring Harry Potter at an astonishing rate, we are thrilled about the opportunity to be part of this next chapter—delighting new and old fans alike with a reinvigorated listening experience that Audible is expertly positioned to create."

Neil Blair, chairman of Pottermore Publishing, echoed this enthusiasm, highlighting the potential of new audiobook technologies to enhance the storytelling of the original books.

"We’re certain this sophisticated, immersive audio experience will not only add a new listening dimension for existing fans but will introduce a whole new generation of listeners to the wizarding world,” Blair added. The announcement also noted that further details regarding content specifics, global release dates, voice casting, and how to access the audiobooks will be disclosed at a later date. The ambitious project will be unrelated to the eight Warner Bros. movies, and the upcoming television adaptation, but is poised to add a fresh layer to the beloved wizarding universe.

What Other 'Harry Potter' Audiobooks Are Available on Audible?

Close

Audible’s current Harry Potter collection includes various spin-offs like The Tales of Beedle the Bard performed by Jude Law; Harry Potter: A History of Magic narrated by Natalie Dormer; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them voiced by Eddie Redmayne; and Quidditch Through the Ages read by Andrew Lincoln.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Harry Potter franchise.