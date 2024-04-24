Harry Potter is one of the most important and influential book franchises in the young adult fantasy genre. First released in 1997, it follows a young boy who learns he is a Chosen One in a hidden world of magic and must develop his arcane skills at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry while dark forces plot in the background. In 2001, Warner Bros released a film adaptation of the first book, which began one of the most financially successful film franchises ever.

One of the saga's strongest is its myriad of multifaceted characters relatable to a wide array of audiences. The films did an admirable job of adapting most, thanks to the stellar casting. Each entry into the saga has its fair share of memorable characters; however, a few key figures stand out in each Harry Potter movie, whether because of their impact on the overall story or the depth the actors bring to their performances.

1 Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe)

'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Known as the Boy Who Lived, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) is a living legend in the wizarding world because he defeated the Dark Lord, Voldemort, as an infant. Because Voldemort killed his parents, Harry spends his childhood living with his non-magical relatives, who treat him poorly and tell him nothing of his heritage. When he turns eleven, Harry receives an invitation to join Hogwarts, which sets him on a path of greatness and hardship.

Child actors are always a gamble, but thankfully, Radcliffe nailed Harry's performance from the beginning and only got better with each subsequent film. In Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Radcliffe especially captures Harry's wide-eyed amazement as he, and by extension, the audience takes in the wonders of the wizarding world for the first time. Radcliffe's Harry is also a very likable protagonist, demonstrating good qualities like compassion and courage while not being infallible in the face of temptation. His performance is the perfect way to introduce this world of wonder, and Radcliffe valiantly supports the film on his young but capable shoulders.

2 Ronald Weasley (Rupert Grint)

'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The youngest son of the pureblood Weasley family, Ronald (Rupert Grint), becomes Harry's best friend and informer about wizarding culture. When Harry's aunt and uncle refuse to let him go to Hogwarts for his second year, Ron and his brothers, Fred and George (James and Oliver Phelps), break him free with their father's flying car. He later flies Harry to Hogwarts in the car, but after crashing it into a Womping Willow, both it and his wand are damaged.

Ron is the standout character from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, thanks to Grint's phenomenal non-verbal acting. His face contorts into expressive masks of terror during stressful situations, best shown when meeting the giant spider, Aragog (Julian Glover), due to Ron's and, as it turns out, Grint's own arachnophobia. Besides that, Ron gets plenty of moments to show his bravery and loyalty to his friends, from standing up to bully Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) to confronting Professor Gilderoy Lockheart (Sir Kenneth Branagh) with Harry. Sadly, the future Harry Potter movies fail Ron by reducing him to little more than comic relief, but his role in Chamber of Secrets remains a highlight of the saga.

3 Remus Lupin (David Thewlis)

'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In his youth, Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) was turned into a werewolf but was still allowed to attend Hogwarts, where he met his lifelong friends, James Potter (Adrian Rawlins), Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), and Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall). He is later hired as the Defense Against the Dark Arts Teacher, using a special potion to help him control his transformations. Lupin forms a close relationship with Harry and teaches him the Patronus Charm to protect him from the emotion-draining Dementors.

Remus Lupin is one of the more complicated and compelling characters in the franchise and by far the best in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, thanks to his harsh life and close relationship with Harry. Lupin develops a father-figure relationship with Harry at a time when the young boy needs it the most and provides insight into his parent's past, helping the Boy Who Lived come into his own as both a wizard and a teenager. Lupin also gives Harry honest and sound advice, treating him as an equal due to his history of pain and loss. The relationship would remain crucial throughout the saga, but it's at its best and most layered in the third movie.

4 Alastor Moody (Brendan Gleeson)

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the greatest living Aurors, Alistar Moody (Brendan Gleeson) devotes his life to the capture of dark wizards, regardless of how many body parts he loses along the way. This daredevil approach causes him to develop a paranoid disposition, which, combined with his mechanical eye, gives him the nickname "Mad-Eye." Unfortunately, Mad-Eye can't prevent his capture by Barty Crouch Jr. (David Tennant), who takes his form using Polyjuice Potion to sneak into Hogwarts as the new Defense Against the Dark Arts Teacher.

While the Moody that appears for most of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is an imposter, it's such a convincing performance that it may as well be the original character, and worth analyzing separately from Barty Crouch Jr. Moody became a beloved figure for his maverick attitude and unorthodox methods of teaching his students, believing that the only way to combat dark magic is to experience it firsthand. Plus, he turns Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) into a ferret, which is one of the funniest scenes in the franchise. Gleeson is very obviously having the time of his life in the role, which comes across in his energetic and magnetic performance.

5 Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton)

'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Fearing that Albus Dumbledore (Sir Michael Gambon) is trying to usurp him, Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge (Robert Hardy) appoints Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) as the new Defense Against the Dark Arts Teacher at Hogwarts. She refuses to teach the students any advanced form of magic and uses corporal punishment to punish any disobedience. Over time, she steadily gains more power, declaring herself Hogwarts High Inquisitor and prompting Harry and his friends to form Dumbledore's Army.

Umbridge is one of the best villains in the Harry Potter franchise and the main reason behind Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix's success. She presents herself with a sickly-sweet disposition, which makes her actions feel all the more wicked due to how it contrasts with how terrible she is to those she has authority over. Yet she also has some complexity to her character, since she is committed to order and upholding the laws of the Ministry of Magic. Played by Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton with the perfect blend of nauseating sweetness and detestable glee, Dolores Umbridge is one of the most memorable figures in the Harry Potter lore and a more engaging villain than Voldemort himself.

6 Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon)

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The greatest wizard in living memory, Albust Dumbledore, serves as the headmaster of Hogwarts and Harry's primary mentor while at school. During Harry's sixth year, Dumbledore informs Harry about the history of Voldemort and reveals the existence of the dangerous Horcruxes, which grant the Dark Lord immortality. As they conduct their investigations, Draco Malfoy also plans to kill Dumbledore on Voldemort's orders.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is the film where Gambon truly gets to flex his amazing acting skills as Dumbledore is put through the wringer. The most powerful moments come during the climax, first when Dumbledore drinks a potion that forces him to relive his worst memories and when Draco confronts him in the astronomy tower. Both of these moments show real vulnerability and humanity in Dumbledore, first by showing that even a wizard as great as him has demons to battle and by showing that, even in his worst moments, he is still willing to help others. It's a shame that the Academy always pays the fantasy genre dust because Gambon is so good that it's not an overstatement to say he is Oscar-worthy.

7 Hermione Granger (Emma Watson)

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Born to two non-magical parents, Hermione Granger (Emma Wattson) falls so in love with the wizarding world that she absorbs as much history and knowledge as she can. Her thirst for knowledge makes her an invaluable member of Harry's friend group, using her intellect to solve logic puzzles and research obscure and forbidden spells. When she, Harry, and Ron head off to hunt for Voldemort's Horcruxes, she does most of the planning and preparations, from erasing her parent's memories to keeping the Golden Trio safe to enchanting a bag to hold plenty of items.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 offers Hermione many moments to shine, thanks to the increased focus on her and Ron. She demonstrates tremendous moments of bravery befitting of a Gryffindor, from posing as a fake Harry during the Battle of the Seven Potters to accompanying Harry in the first place on this likely suicidal mission. After Ron temporarily leaves, Hermione also provides emotional support for Harry while dealing with her own heartbreak, demonstrating the strength of their friendship. Hermione is arguably the best character in the entire saga, and Deathly Hallows Part 1 proves why.

8 Severus Snape (Alan Rickman)

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Before he was teaching Potions at Hogwarts, Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) was a Death Eater in service to Voldemort but defected to save the life of the woman he loved, Lily Potter (Geraldine Somerville). Years later, it appears he is still loyal to Voldemort when he kills Dumbledore and takes over as Hogwarts Headmaster. However, Harry learns the truth from Snape's memories: he is a double-double agent, following Dumbledore's orders, even at the cost of his own life.

Rickman received special insight into Severus' character years before the reveal in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, allowing him to delve deeply into Snape's psyche and convey the complexity of his character. Snape's final moments in Deathly Hallows Part 2 are brilliant, from his cold, almost emotionless expressions while undercover to his emotional death looking into Lily's eyes through Harry's. Yet it is the flashback showing his true motivations that elevates Snape so highly among the fans: despite his many faults and his poor treatment of Harry, Severus still chooses love over hate.

NEXT: This Is Why the Harry Potter Prequel Saga 'Fantastic Beasts' Failed