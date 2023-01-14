Hogwarts professors had their work cut out during Harry's time at the school, dealing with threats including escaped criminals, roaming Basilisks, and Death Eaters, all while trying to teach the students the art of magic.

While most teachers had some good qualities, there were certain ones who exhibited a unique aptitude for teaching. Professor Lupin's willingness to show Harry the Patronus charm was of immeasurable help, while Professor Sprout's teaching helped Neville excel at Herbology.

10/10 Albus Dumbledore

One of the most powerful and respected wizards of his time, Dumbledore was a natural choice to teach the younger generation, and held positions as both Transfiguration and Defense Against the Dark Arts professor before becoming headmaster.

While his higher position took him out of the classroom, Dumbledore continued to be an inspiration to the students, steering the school through some of its darkest times with his calm demeanor and unique sense of humor. He was also responsible for training Harry for the task of finding the Horcruxes and defeating Voldemort.

9/10 Minerva McGonagall

McGonagall wasn't a teacher to suffer fools or tolerate any slackers in her classroom. She was exceptionally talented, both as a witch and as a teacher, being able to perform advanced feats of transfiguration, and was also an animagus, transforming into the animal form of a cat.

When the Death Eaters took over Hogwarts after Dumbledore's death, McGonagall did what she could to make their rule less severe, even standing up to the Carrow siblings, two of Voldemort's cruelest Death eaters. Following Voldemort's defeat, she became headmistress of Hogwarts, a role she was ideally suited to.

8/10 Rubeus Hagrid

After being expelled from Hogwarts for keeping Aragog in the school, Hagrid was allowed to stay on as the school's groundskeeper. In Harry's third year, he was given the position of Care of Magical Creatures professor.

Hagrid brought his personal love of animals to his lessons, often introducing his students to rare or unusual creatures. His tendency to bring dangerous creatures to his classes without realizing the danger meant his lessons were never boring, though students were often left with minor injuries.

7/10 Remus Lupin

With the post of Defense Against the Dark Arts changing hands so frequently, not every occupant was particularly well received. One teacher who was popular was Remus Lupin. He taught his lessons in an engaging style, encouraging his students to take a hands-on role in classes.

Lupin would also teach Harry the Patronus charm to defend against the Dementors, a skill harry would pass on to the members of Dumbledore's Army. Sadly, Lupin's career was cut short when his Lycanthropy was revealed and parents became outraged that a werewolf was allowed to teach in the school.

6/10 Horace Slughorn

A former Potions master, Horace Slughorn reclaimed his position at Hogwarts following Snape's appointment as DADA teacher. Although Dumbledore wanted Slughorn for the memories he had of the young Tom Riddle, he was also a talented professor and potion maker.

Slughorn had an eye for talent, selecting his best students to join the Slug Club, and nurturing the brightest and best in his classes. He would often form good relationships with exceptional students, and mention his connection to them once their careers took off.

5/10 Filius Flitwick

Flitwick was a talented wizard and had been a dueling champion in his younger days. He retained his ability with a wand while teaching at Hogwarts, leading the schools Charms class. His talents would also be called upon to perform tasks such as decorating the school for Christmas.

During Harry's first year, he showed his class how to perform Wingardium Leviosa, the levitating spell that Harry would later use to defeat the escaped mountain troll. He took a leading role in the Battle of Hogwarts, casting defensive spells to protect the castle and engaging several powerful Death Eaters in combat.

4/10 Alistor 'Mad Eye' Moody

The former auror Alistor Moody seemed like the perfect choice for DADA teacher, having faced more dark wizards than most. Unknown to anyone, however, the grizzled veteran had actually been replaced by Barty Crouch Jr., so he could influence Harry's performance in the Triwizard Tournament.

Despite not being the real Moody, Crouch played the part perfectly, teaching his students in an individual, slightly eccentric style. He showed his class the terrible consequences of using any of the Unforgivable Curses, a lesson that clearly influenced the future members of Dumbledore's Army.

3/10 Sybill Trelawney

To many people, students and teachers alike, Sybill Trelawney was seen as something of an eccentric, or even a fraud. Most students considered her lessons a waste of time, only good for getting in a quick nap at the back of class. Despite this, Trelawney was a genuine seer, and had made the prophecy of 'The Chosen One' that led Voldemort to track down the Potters.

While students such as Hermione dismissed her lessons, others like Lavender Brown took them extremely seriously. Although she often only foresaw death and doom, Professor Trelawney's genuine fortune-telling abilities must have been invaluable to her committed pupils.

2/10 Pimona Sprout

Professor Sprout's class wasn't always the most popular, as it required students to spend time outside or in the school's large greenhouses. Regardless, Sprout was a capable teacher and excellent herbologist, growing the Mandrakes that revived the Basilisk's victims after the Chamber of Secrets was opened.

Herbology was one of the few subjects Neville Longbottom ever excelled at. While other professors despaired at his lack of talent and constant failures, Sprout clearly had the ability to bring out Neville's best qualities and tutor him in a subject he loved.

1/10 Gilderoy Lockhart

One of the most inept teachers to serve at Hogwarts, Gilderoy Lockhart's arrogance and egotism often got him into trouble as he failed to conjure simple spells. A notable example was when he accidentally removed the bones from Harry's arm while trying to mend his broken wrist.

Despite being incompetent, many students enjoyed being taught by Lockhart because of his celebrity status. He would often read from his own books during classes, delighting his ardent fans. Lockhart also taught Harry his signature spell, Expelliarmus, during a session at a dueling club he had set up.

