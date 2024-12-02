Hufflepuff is one of the four Houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which, like the others, was named after one of the school's founders, Helga Hufflepuff. Students sorted into Hufflepuff are often hard-working, patient, loyal, kind, and a little goofy. Many of them are also animal or plant lovers, and tend to excel in Herbology or Care of Magical Creatures.
Unfortunately, this is the House that is least prominent in the Harry Potter films. That's not to say that there haven't been loads of Hufflepuff characters, just that they don't get as much time in the spotlight as others do. These are the best Hufflepuff characters, all of whom have been confirmed to be in the House by the extended written works of J. K. Rowling.
10 Zacharias Smith
Portrayed by Nick Shirm
Zacharias Smith (Nick Shirm) is a student in the same year as Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) who is among the first students recruited to Dumbledore's Army. He was a chaser on the Hufflepuff Quidditch team, and was mostly disliked by Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) on account of his cynical attitudes and apparent disloyalty. But if Hufflepuffs are anything, it's not disloyal.
After spending some time in Dumbledore's (Richard Harris and Michael Gambon) Army, he proved to be a valuable ally and fought during the Battle of Hogwarts two years later. Like a typical Hufflepuff, he was also known for being one of the hardest-working members of the group, a trait that he kicked into overdrive after learning a bunch of Death Eaters had escaped Azkaban. He doesn't have a super important presence in the movies or the books, but he is a notable presence nonetheless, and one of the most memorable Hufflepuff students.
9 The Fat Friar
Portrayed by Simon Fisher-Becker
The Fat Friar (Simon Fisher-Becker) is the patron ghost of Hufflepuff, who makes his very brief, but very loud performance in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. As Harry enters the Great Hall for the first time, each House ghost is shown, with the Fat Friar emerging from the floor to glide through the tables, giggling the whole way.
Not much is known about who he was or even what his actual name was, but his goofy behavior clearly embodies the traits of his House. However, minor his presence is, the Fat Friar is a crucial part of Hogwarts that makes the place feel deeper and much more magical. The place would definitely be worse off without him gliding about the halls.
8 Justin Finch-Fletchley
Portrayed by Edward Randell
Justin Finch-Fletchley (Edward Randell) is a Hufflepuff student who first meets Harry at the Duelling Club in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The movie does have a deleted scene where they are introduced to each other, but they seem to get off on the right foot, with Justin offering a friendly handshake and a warm introduction as they await for the demonstration to begin.
Later, Justin would be one of the unfortunate students who became petrified upon their encounter with the Basilisk, who only escaped death because he saw the snake through the ghost of Nearly-Headless Nick (John Cleese). He has a relatively minor role in the series, but he is one of the most memorable names when it comes to Hufflepuff students because of his place as a Basilisk victim.
7 Hannah Abbott
Played by Charlotte Skeoch
Hannah Abbott (Charlotte Skeoch) is a Hufflepuff student and close friend of Justin Finch-Fletchley from the same year as Harry Potter, who became a prefect during their fifth year at Hogwarts. After the Second Wizarding War began, her Muggle-Born mother was tragically murdered by Death Eaters, so she was pulled out of school. However, she would later return to fight during the Battle of Hogwarts, using the knowledge she learned during her time in Dumbledore's Army two years prior.
Following the war, author J. K. Rowling wrote that she would later marry Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis), and that she would assume the role of landlady of the Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley. Later, she would study magical medicine, and would apply to be the matron of the hospital wing at Hogwarts, but it's unknown whether she actually got the job. For how little she appears in the films, it's kind of amazing how much lore there is behind her, which makes her a notable character in the novels, if not so much in the films.
