Carrying the epic Harry Potter franchise on one's back is no small feat. Because of this, the series must be led by a relatable hero who is also a complex and layered character. Harry Potter is an excellent example of such a hero. While on the surface, he may appear to be an arrogant, popular jock who always gets his way, looking deeper into Harry's psyche and experiences reveals a whole world of conflicts and beliefs that shape his actions. While Harry remains on the side of good and defeats Voldemort at the end of the series, he is not perfect throughout his journey, and his flaws are what make him an interesting character.

Harry is not simply an empty shell for the audience to project themselves onto. He is unique in many ways, such as his sense of humour, his introverted nature, and his anger and pride issues, which often get him in trouble. He has a very strong mindset and way of approaching obstacles that make a real impression on those around him. In all of his actions and words, it is clear that Harry is motivated by his core beliefs in friendship, loyalty, and goodness. These are the best examples of quotes from the Harry Potter movie series that accurately represent this character's beliefs, traits, and flaws.

'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' (2005)

This hilarious quote of Ron's demonstrates the dichotomy between who Harry is and how the world sees him. On the surface, Harry has it all figured out. He defeated Voldemort as a baby, rising to fame and popularity, got selected as the youngest, extra, Triwizard Tournament competitor, and proved his competence by outsmarting the dragon in his first task. Despite his accomplishments, however, Harry is still a regular teenager, and believes that only luck allowed him to achieve these miraculous feats. Because of his imposter syndrome, Harry's self-esteem is not as high as outsiders may expect, and he still struggles with normal challenges like getting the courage to ask his crush out.

This tension between how Harry sees himself compared to how others see him is central to Harry's character, and prevalent throughout the series. Harry grew up in a household that treated him like he was worthless, and could never do anything right. Even when he is introduced to the Wizarding World, where everyone tells him that he is special and a hero, it is difficult for Harry to shake the idea that he is somehow not good enough. Harry's low self-esteem is established from his earliest experiences, and he carries it with him throughout his journey.

9 “I’ve always admired your courage, Harry, but sometimes you can be really thick.”

'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (2009)

This is said by Hermione in response to Harry telling her and Ron that he needs to go destroy Voldemort's Horcruxes on his own at the end of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Hermione, emotionally intelligent as always, responds to this by bringing up one of Harry's core flaws: that he prioritizes his friends' well-being to the detriment of his own survival and success. He is a Gryffindor through and through, willing to blindly march into danger in order to protect his loved ones, but he tends to take this too far. Hermione, Ron and Harry all know that Harry is unlikely to succeed on his own, but Harry would rather fail at his mission than put his friends in danger.

It is not only Harry's low self-esteem that causes him to care less about his own well-being. Harry's arrogance makes him believe that he must protect everyone around him and that his friends cannot make their own decisions. He is full of good intentions, but his idealistic savior complex prevents him from making rational conclusions. Of course, Ron and Hermione care about defeating Voldemort just as much as he does, and of course, the three are always strongest when working together. Harry must learn that friendship is a two-way street to reach his full potential.

8 "Voldemort killed my parents. He was nothing more than a murderer.”

'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' (2002)

Harry says this in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, in response to Lucius Malfoy referring to Voldemort as "legend," revealing his refusal to mythologize people that others deem powerful. With propaganda and public perception being a huge theme of the Harry Potter series, it is incredibly important that Harry refuses to give in to fearmongering and idolization. Harry literally calls Voldemort what he truly is, rejecting the overwrought fear that has the rest of the Wizarding community in its grip. He even impresses this notion on his friends later in the series, as Hermione eventually agrees that "fear of a name only increases fear of the thing itself." Harry refuses to indulge in the overinflated image of Voldemort that his supporters, like the Malfoys, want to perpetrate.

Harry's disillusionment with over-inflated public personas stems from his own experience, as just like Voldemort accrued the title "He Who Must Not Be Named," Harry was given the moniker of "The Chosen One" before he was old enough to talk. He knows better than anyone how little public perception aligns with who one actually is and, therefore, chooses to judge people by their actions rather than the legends and whispers that have sprung up around them. This is one of Harry's core beliefs, and one that shapes how he sees the world around him.

7 “You may be the Chosen One, mate, but this is a whole lot bigger than that.”

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One' (2010)

This quote sums up Harry's struggle to reconcile with who he is and the power he holds. Ron says this to Harry near the beginning of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One, right after the Order of the Phoenix's mission to transport Harry, was successful but suffered the casualties of Mad-Eye Moody and George Weasley's ear. In classic Harry fashion, he takes these losses to heart, believing them to be all his fault, and decides to embark on his Horcrux-destroying quest on his own to save those around him from the danger of his proximity. Ron sees right through this, however, and, in this quote, reminds Harry that, even though he is the Chosen One, and plays an integral part in the fight against evil, that does not mean he is responsible for saving everyone.

Like anyone in a similar situation, Harry can't bear to see those around him hurt because of who he is. However, the weight of being the Chosen One often blinds him to others' agency and the larger situation beyond his individual experience. Moody didn't die because Harry happened to be passing by with Voldemort on his tail. He took a strategic risk based on, yes, his love for Harry, but moreso, for the greater war effort. Because of his trauma and complicated relationship with his public perception, it becomes difficult for Harry to be around those he loves. The burden of being "the Chosen One" is a crucial aspect of Harry's character.